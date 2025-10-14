AuditBoard Surpasses $300 Million in ARR, Accelerates Growth Trajectory

Momentum builds as AuditBoard expands internationally, sharpens executive bench with strategic appointments, and builds industry-altering AI innovations.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- AuditBoard , the leading AI-powered global platform for connected risk, today announced it has surpassed $300 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). This milestone reflects AuditBoard's continued rapid growth and innovation, marked this year by its strategic expansion into Germany and several key executive appointments , including Raul Villar Jr., AuditBoard's new Chief Executive Officer. AuditBoard now serves over 50% of the Fortune 500, including 7 of the Fortune 10, was named to the Deloitte Fast 500 list for the sixth consecutive year, and was acquired for over $3B by London-based Hg in one of 2024's biggest VC-backed PE transactions.

"Surpassing $300 million in ARR is a powerful validation of our strategy and the meaningful value we deliver to the world's leading organizations," said Raul Villar Jr., Chief Executive Officer at AuditBoard. "This milestone is a direct result of our relentless focus on delivering a customer-informed product roadmap. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We are inspired daily by the stories we hear from our customers who are not just managing risk but actively redefining the function for their organizations and the industry as a whole."

AuditBoard's AI-powered, connected risk platform unites audit, risk, and compliance teams, helping organizations build greater business resilience in a new era of risk. AuditBoard has led G2's Audit Management Software and Enterprise Risk Management Software categories for over five consecutive years and was also recently named to G2's 2025 Best Software Awards, being recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Governance, Risk, and Compliance Software Products. Additionally, AuditBoard's platform won the 2025 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, Software as a Service category, the 2025 Security Awards Best in Information Security category, and was shortlisted for the 2025 AI Awards. This continued industry recognition validates the business value customers gain from AuditBoard's AI-first connected risk platform.

AuditBoard has consistently been recognized for its industry-leading platform and rapid growth. The company was named a Leader in the annual Verdantix Green Quadrant: GRC Software 2025 Report, earning joint highest scores for its AI, product vision, and strategy. Additionally, AuditBoard was named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Governance, Risk, and Compliance Software 2025 Vendor Assessment (doc # US53615325, June 2025).

To learn more about how AuditBoard is redefining risk in the era of AI, register for Audit & Beyond , AuditBoard's seventh-annual customer and industry conference taking place October 21-23 at the brand-new waterfront Gaylord Pacific Resort in San Diego, California.

