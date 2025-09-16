Seasoned SaaS leader brings over 30 years of expertise to drive global revenue growth and deliver innovative solutions to customers.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- AuditBoard , the leading AI-powered global platform for connected risk transforming audit, risk, and compliance, today announced the appointment of Jim Sperduto as its Chief Growth Officer. In this role, he will oversee AuditBoard's sales, partner, reseller, and alternative distribution teams. This strategic hire underscores AuditBoard's continued commitment to accelerating growth, scaling global go-to-market capabilities, and expanding its leadership in connected risk during a period of rapid expansion.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jim Sperduto to our team as Chief Growth Officer," said Raul Villar Jr., Chief Executive Officer at AuditBoard. "Jim is a proven leader with a track record of building high-performing teams across multiple markets and segments. His experience and passion for understanding and anticipating customer and partner needs will be invaluable as we continue our expansion and deliver exceptional value through innovative, integrated solutions to our customers worldwide."

Sperduto joins AuditBoard after more than three decades at ADP, where he began as a sales associate, held various leadership positions in sales and sales operations across multiple businesses, and, over the last four years, has served as President of Small Business, Retirement, and Insurance Services, serving the payroll, HR, and compliance needs of over 900,000 customers. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated an affinity for partnerships—helping develop technology, sales, and service models to drive success across many channels—most notably with the CPA community. Most recently, driven by customer need for an all-in-one, easy-to-use solution, he helped spearhead the launch of a partnership with Fiserv, bringing together their small business solutions, including Clover and Cash Flow Central, with ADP's small business payroll and HR solution.

"I'm honored to join AuditBoard at such an exciting time in the company's journey," said Jim Sperduto. "This company is fundamentally redefining how organizations manage risk. I look forward to partnering with the go-to-market team to build upon our momentum, and further extend our reach in helping customers across the globe leverage our market-leading, AI-powered connected risk platform."

To further elevate AuditBoard's go-to-market motion, Lauren Ball has been named Chief Sales Officer and will oversee the company's global sales strategy and execution, reporting to Sperduto. Ball was previously the Senior Vice President, North America at AuditBoard and has been integral to executing sales strategy and driving revenue growth across North America for nearly five years. Prior to AuditBoard, Ball serviced accounting firms building out their advisory practices at Intuit for 10 years, and most recently spent time at AppDynamics (part of Cisco).

