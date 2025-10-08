AuditBoard Ranked #1 in Three Categories in G2 Grid Report for Fall 2025

Connected risk platform tops the charts in G2's GRC, Enterprise Risk Management, and Audit Management categories in fall report.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- AuditBoard , the leading AI-powered global platform for connected risk, today announced it was named a leader in eight categories in the Fall 2025 Grid Report from G2.com :

Governance, Risk, and Compliance

Audit Management

Enterprise Risk Management

IT Risk Management

Third-Party and Supplier Risk Management

Security Compliance

Regulatory Change Management

Environmental, Social, and Governance

AuditBoard's tenure as leader in both Audit Management Software and Enterprise Risk Management Software has now spanned over five consecutive years. The company was also recently named to G2's 2025 Best Software Awards, being recognized as one of the Top 50 Best Governance, Risk, and Compliance Software Products. Additionally, AuditBoard's platform won the 2025 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing, Software as a Service category, the 2025 Security Awards Best in Information Security category, and was shortlisted for the 2025 AI Awards. This continued industry recognition is a testament to the deep business value customers, including over 50% of the Fortune 500 and 7 of the Fortune 10, derive from AuditBoard's AI-first connected risk platform.

The positive impact AuditBoard is having on some of the largest enterprises in the world is evident in recent customer comments posted on G2 :

"AuditBoard simplifies managing risks and compliance by combining key areas like IT security, third-party risks, and ESG reporting. This centralization reduces manual work and helps us stay on top of regulations more effectively."

"We use AuditBoard across many different teams and many different modules. AuditBoard has helped streamline our processes. We use it to complete risk assessments, create issues based on this information, send documentation requests, complete controls, and assess different systems. The platform is easy to use, and can easily train new users. We have customized it to be exactly what we want with the help of the AuditBoard academy."

"We have implemented Auditboard CrossComply and ITRM modules to manage our large compliance program. It has provided efficiency and process improvements across the board, reutilizing evidence artifacts, automating evidence collection, and providing a great UX for stakeholders."

"We measure our success through the success of our customers," said Justin Greenberger, Chief Customer Officer at AuditBoard. "We prioritize listening intently to their needs, and that direct feedback fuels our development of AI-powered solutions that enable them to work more effectively and elevate their focus to higher-level, strategic tasks. I'm most proud of the impressive outcomes our customers share that they achieve with AuditBoard AI--things like tripling their return on investment, saving hundreds of thousands of dollars, and freeing up teams to concentrate on more strategic work for their businesses."

To learn more about how AuditBoard is redefining risk in the era of AI, register for Audit & Beyond , AuditBoard's seventh-annual customer and industry conference taking place October 21-23 at the brand-new waterfront Gaylord Pacific Resort in San Diego, California. To receive a copy of the complete G2 Fall 2025 Grid Report, visit AuditBoard.com .

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading AI-powered GRC platform, transforming the way the world's biggest companies manage risk. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust AuditBoard to elevate their audit, risk, and compliance management. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the sixth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit: AuditBoard.com .

