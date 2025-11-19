AuditBoard Named to Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ for Seventh Consecutive Year

Attributes revenue growth to operational excellence, international expansion, and strategic product development.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- AuditBoard , the leading AI-powered global platform for connected risk, today announced it has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. With this year's ranking, AuditBoard has achieved the rare distinction of being named to the list for the seventh consecutive time, placing it among an elite group of high-growth, at-scale technology companies, including Zoom and Zscaler.

This recognition comes just weeks after AuditBoard surpassed $300 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and announced Accelerate , a powerful new AI solution delivering natural-language workflows, continuous auditing and monitoring, document intelligence, and agentic AI, underscoring the company's rapid growth and commitment to innovation. As of October 2025, 70 percent of Fortune 1000 customers trust AuditBoard AI to inform and accelerate risk decision-making.

Further accelerating its commitment to providing innovative solutions for risk professionals, AuditBoard recently announced its acquisition of FairNow , a purpose-built AI Governance platform, enhancing AuditBoard's industry-leading capabilities with intelligent, automated, and step-by-step AI compliance guidance. The company has also made a series of key executive appointments, including Chief Executive Officer Raul Villar Jr., Chief Growth Officer Jim Sperduto, and Chief Human Resources Officer Paraas Parker. Earlier this year, AuditBoard also expanded its global footprint with its entry into the German market .

"The number of companies who have been able to maintain the growth required to be part of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 for 7 straight years is incredibly small. It's truly a powerful testament to our team's execution and dedication to empowering customers with the most innovative, AI-powered platform for connected risk," said Raul Villar Jr., AuditBoard's Chief Executive Officer. "Our rapid growth is not just about scale, but about setting the new standard for modern, AI-driven GRC. We are focused on providing customers with the capabilities they need to manage today's complex risk landscape."

AuditBoard has consistently been recognized for its industry-leading platform and rapid growth. Most recently, the company was named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders. AuditBoard was also named to G2's 2025 Best Software Awards, being recognized as one of the Top 50 Best GRC Software Products, and named the "Overall Risk Management Solution Provider of the Year" in the 2025 Cybersecurity Breakthrough Awards. Additionally, AuditBoard's platform won the 2025 Stratus Awards for Cloud Computing (Software as a Service category), the 2025 Security Awards (Best in Information Security category), and was shortlisted for the 2025 AI Awards. These continued industry plaudits validate the business value customers gain from AuditBoard's AI-first connected risk platform.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants -- demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies -- both public and private -- in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading AI-powered GRC platform, transforming the way the world's biggest companies manage risk. More than 50% of the Fortune 500 trust AuditBoard to elevate their audit, risk, and compliance management. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently named a leader in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Tools, Assurance Leaders and ranked for the seventh year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte.

