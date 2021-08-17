Audible.ca membership just got sweeter with unlimited listening to thousands of select podcasts and audiobooks

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Audible Inc., a leading producer and provider of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks, announces the launch of an unlimited listening catalogue for Audible.ca members. For no additional cost, members will now receive unlimited access to the Plus Catalogue of over 12,000 titles, in addition to their current monthly credit. The Plus Catalogue features thousands of classic and contemporary audiobooks in a wide range of fiction and non-fiction genres, as well as a variety of exclusive podcasts and Audible Originals--including new releases with Canadian A-listers Joshua Jackson and Jay Baruchel.

Just Released Audible Originals with Joshua Jackson and Jay Baruchel

As part of the Plus Catalogue, members can now listen to Oracle, developed exclusively for audio by Canadian thriller author Andrew Pyper and performed by actor Joshua Jackson. Oracle follows the story of Nate Russo (Jackson), an FBI psychic who helps solve abductions and homicides in an unconventional way. Also on offer in the Plus Catalogue is the much-anticipated podcast, Highly Legal, starring writer, director, actor and comedian Jay Baruchel, which takes listeners on a deep dive into the legalization of cannabis in Canada. Jackson and Baruchel join an extensive roster of notable Audible Originals talent from Canada and around the world including Alanis Morissette, Colm Feore, Michele Romanow, Kevin Hart, James Patterson, Aaron Paul, Gabrielle Bernstein, and Yannick Bisson, among others.

"Audible gave me the opportunity to dive into a subject I've been passionate about for pretty much my whole adult life," says Baruchel. "There are different perceptions among Canadians about the legalization of cannabis in Canada and I hope this podcast can help to educate and provide a more accurate and complete picture of the historical event."

Sounds Like Canada: Elevating Canadian Voices and Stories

In 2020, Audible.ca launched Canadian Audible Originals, a collection of original content that combines premium storytelling with Canadian voices across genres as varied as the narratives themselves, and this investment in celebrating and amplifying homegrown voices continues with numerous Canadian Audible Originals available in the unlimited listening catalogue.

In addition to the extensive English language catalogue, over 500 Frenc­h titles from Quebec are part of the Plus Catalogue. Audible.ca is committed to continuing to grow its French language offering, with two new high-profile titles released today: Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse's Canadian Audible Original podcast, Habiter: Les univers de Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse and the audiobook series Ti-Guy La Puck with Pier-Luc Funk.

Georgia Knox, Canada Country Manager, Audible

"The Audible.ca membership just got 12,000 times better with the launch of the Plus Catalogue. We're thrilled to give Canadians more listening moments that can educate, entertain and enrich their lives. We also believe in the importance of empowering local voices. With this enhanced membership, Canadian Audible Originals will be available to listen as part of the Plus Catalogue. We look forward to continuing to build a rich roster of local perspectives and talent."

Committing to and Investing in Future Talent

Audible.ca is committed to sharing the stories of Canadians not only through its wide-ranging catalogue, but also by deepening its investment in the creative economy with collaborations including the Scotiabank Giller Prize and the Festival of Literary Diversity (FOLD). Earlier this year, Audible.ca launched the Audible Indigenous Writers' Circle, a mentorship program featuring Tanya Talaga, creator of the Canadian Audible Original series, Seven Truths, Richard Van Camp, Kim Wheeler, Chelsea Vowel and Dr. Norma Dunning. The program works with emerging First Nations, Inuit and Métis writers to develop their craft.

Plus International Titles with Tan France, Idris Elba and Deepak Chopra

The Plus Catalogue is available to all existing and new members with no change in cost to the current membership fee. In addition to Canadian Audible Originals, members now have access to acclaimed international titles written and performed by renowned artists, including, Coupledom with Idris and Sabrina Elba, Chasing Ghislaine: The Untold Story of the Woman in Epstein's Shadow executive produced by James Patterson, Tan France's Queer Icons, My Body, My Podcast with Elizabeth Banks, Founding Fubu with Daymond John, and Michael Caine: Gangs. Also, coming soon to the Plus Catalogue, Mind Body Zone: Living Outside the Box with Deepak Chopra. To learn more about the enhanced membership and new Plus Catalogue offering visit audible.ca.

New and Upcoming Canadian Audible Originals

The complete schedule of Canadian Audible Originals, with release dates and details, is available here: www.audible.ca/audiblecaoriginals.

Images for this release can be download for use HERE.

Oracle (Audible Studios)

with Joshua Jackson

available August 17

In this psychological thriller from bestselling author Andrew Pyper, a police psychic tracks an elusive serial killer, finding the missing and murdered by "reading" those close to them, an unwanted gift that comes with a terrible price.

Highly Legal (Shed Creative)

with Jay Baruchel

available August 17

On October 17, 2018, Canada became the first G7 nation to legalize cannabis for recreational use. So, how has legalization changed things? And what has the rest of the world learned from this once-in-a-generation experiment? Jay Baruchel hosts this look at the winners and the losers of this historical event in Canada.

China White / China White: la voie de Dharma (Audible Studios)

English & French with Juliette Gosselin

available August 17

In this debut from an exciting new voice in fiction—a disgraced ex-police officer forms an unlikely alliance with a teenage cult member, and together they expose an opioid drug ring and bring those responsible to justice.

Dans China White, le premier titre d'une série provenant d'une nouvelle voix passionnante en fiction, un ex-policier disgracié forme une alliance improbable avec un adolescent membre d'une secte pour démasquer un réseau de distribution d'opiacés et traduire les responsables en justice.

Habiter: Les univers de Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse (Magnéto)

with Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse

available August 17

Habiter pleinement est la quête qui motive toutes les expériences de Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse dans sa vie professionnelle comme dans sa vie intime. Pour cette série balado, la comédienne et animatrice prend le temps de réfléchir à ce que veut vraiment dire le mot « habiter ». Elle ouvre les portes de sa maison et tend le micro à des personnes inspirantes (Ariane Moffatt, Philippe-Audrey Larrue-St-Jacques, Boucar Diouf), qui habitent le monde autant par leur corps que par leurs idées.

Living fully is the quest that motivates all of Sarah-Jeanne Labrosse's experiences in her professional and personal life. In this podcast series, the actress and host opens the doors of her home and hands the microphone to inspiring people (Ariane Moffatt, Philippe-Audrey Larrue-St-Jacques, Boucar Diouf) who inhabit the world as much through their bodies as through their ideas.

Death by Unknown Event (Skybound)

available TBA

Over the course of seven years, Vancouver nurse Cindy James reported more than 100 separate incidents of harassment in a saga that ended in her death in 1989. During those seven years, the police found no leads and made no arrests. Investigating one of the most confounding cases in recent history, Death by Unknown Event illuminates the bizarre and chilling context surrounding Cindy's life and the inscrutable circumstances of her death.

Imminent Disaster (Audible Studios)

with Catherine Hernandez

available November 2021

Created by Canadian author and playwright Catherine Hernandez, this sharp-eyed sketch comedy series takes aim at the absurdities of our chaotic modern world, from tackling technology to juggling family and workplace to navigating everyday relationships.

About Audible

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering customers a new way to enhance and enrich their lives every day. Audible.ca content includes more than 630k audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals. Audible has millions of members around the world who subscribe to one of 11 localized services designed for customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the US. Audible members download nearly 4 billion hours of content annually and listen across a wide range of supported devices.

