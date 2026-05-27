Audi Canada Celebrates The 2026 Canadian Debut of the Audi Revolut F1 Team with Event-Filled Weekend in Montreal

Audi Canada celebrated community, innovation and technological progress at the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix weekend in Montreal, where Audi's Revolut F1 Team made its inaugural Canadian debut. The weekend was anchored by an immersive takeover of Hotel William Gray in Old Montreal, which served as the central gathering point for guests, media, creators, partners and Audi enthusiasts. The weekend brought together hospitality, culinary, cultural programming and performance, with the city of Montreal forming the backdrop for the program throughout the race weekend.

The marquee moment of the weekend was Rue 26, a special car meet held at the historic Clock Tower in Old Montreal. Bringing owners, fans and collectors from across the country, the evening celebrated Audi heritage and culture through a gathering that reflected the community that has long shaped the brand's identity. "From quattro rally dominance to 13 Le Mans victories and Dakar e-tron success, Audi has a long legacy of motorsport innovation that continues to redefine performance", said Joseph Ottorino, Director of Marketing, Audi Canada. More than 85 personally owned Audi vehicles, ranging from heritage models to modern performance cars, lined the Montreal waterfront, creating a living showcase of Audi's evolution, alongside a display of the Audi Revolut R26 Formula 1 car and a choreographed drone performance over the St. Lawrence River. "With Rue 26, we're creating a more human, participatory experience--bringing together the people, stories and vehicles that have shaped Audi culture. It's a celebration of the community that drives where the brand goes next, both on and off the track", he added.

As part of the weekend's programming, Audi Canada hosted the first Quebec installment of the Audi Innovation Series, featuring 1997 Formula 1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve. The moderated conversation explored his career journey, perspectives on evolution within motorsport, and creative pursuits beyond racing.

The weekend also included the latest chapter of the Audi Canada Sustainability Dining Series, an invite-only affair which brought together culinary craft and conversation around sustainability, all set inside Montreal's acclaimed Dorsia Restaurant. The evening was co-led by Chef Bernardo Paladini, recognized for his modern Italian cuisine shaped through his work with the Francescana Family and Torno Subito Miami, alongside Dorsia Executive Chef Miles Pundsak-Poe, who's globally influenced approach draws from experience in some of the world's most celebrated Michelin-starred kitchens.

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About Audi

Audi drives transformation and shapes the mobility of tomorrow – with intelligent, electric products.

The premium automotive brand is available in more than 100 markets. Its global production network spans 21 sites in 12 countries. Vorsprung durch Technik unites more than 88,000 employees. With courage, passion, responsibility, and trust, they are reinterpreting more than 100 years of automaking tradition for the future. In 2026, Audi is entering Formula 1 with a factory team in a bold expression of its motorsports DNA.

The Audi Group also includes the supercar manufacturer Lamborghini, the luxury brand Bentley Motors, and the motorcycle maker Ducati.

Learn more about the Audi Group here.

SOURCE Audi Canada

Audi Canada Communications, Cort Nielsen, Public Relations, E-mail: [email protected]