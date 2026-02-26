Audi Canada announces new President: Khaled Soussi

Starts April 1 st , 2026

Joined AUDI AG in 2011

Most recently responsible for Commercial Strategy and Customer Experience at SEAT S.A.

AJAX, ON, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Audi Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Khaled Soussi to President, Audi Canada

Khaled Soussi will become Audi Canada's President on April 1st, 2026, succeeding Vito Paladino who has been promoted to President, Audi of America and Head of Audi North America Region and will be based in Reston, USA. Soussi is presently responsible for Commercial Strategy and Customer Experience at SEAT S.A.

Soussi began his automotive career in 2011 at AUDI AG, where he held several positions in retail strategy and digitalization, contributing to the development of innovative commercial and operating models. In 2017, he joined SEAT S.A. in Barcelona, assuming increasing leadership responsibilities within the sales organization before being appointed to lead Sales and Marketing for the newly established CUPRA brand, playing a key role in its creation, positioning, and international growth. He subsequently led the global development and consolidation of the SEAT and CUPRA retail networks, overseeing international expansion, new distribution models, and customer experience transformation across markets.

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 22 locations in 13 countries. Audi and its partners are present in more than 100 markets worldwide.

In 2024, the Audi Group delivered 1.7 million Audi vehicles, 10,643 Bentley vehicles, 10,687 Lamborghini vehicles, and 54,495 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2024 fiscal year, Audi Group achieved a total revenue of €64.5 billion and an operating profit of €3.9 billion. As of December 31, more than 88,000 people worked for the Audi Group, more than 55,000 of them at AUDI AG in Germany. With its attractive brands and numerous new models, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, fully networked premium mobility.

SOURCE Audi Canada

Audi Canada Communications: Cort Nielsen, Public Relations, E-mail: [email protected]