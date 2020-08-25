Audi Canada appoints new President: Vito Paladino

Paladino is a Canadian national and graduate of York University's Schulich School of Business with a MBA in Business Administration. He has held increasingly progressive roles throughout his career in the areas of Sales, Aftersales, Marketing, Network Development, and Business Management. During his tenure at Audi Canada, Paladino has demonstrated a strong ability to lead and motivate team members to exceed targets in areas of sales, market share, customer retention, and profitability.

The Audi Group, with its brands Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini, is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium segment. It is present in more than 100 markets worldwide and produces at 16 locations in 11 countries. 100 percent subsidiaries of AUDI AG include Audi Sport GmbH (Neckarsulm, Germany), Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy) and Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A. (Bologna, Italy).

In 2019, the Audi Group delivered to customers about 1.845 million automobiles of the Audi brand, 8,205 sports cars of the Lamborghini brand and 53,183 motorcycles of the Ducati brand. In the 2019 fiscal year, AUDI AG achieved total revenue of € 55.7 billion and an operating profit of € 4.5 billion. At present, 90,000 people work for the company all over the world, 60,000 of them in Germany. With new models, innovative mobility offerings and other attractive services, Audi is becoming a provider of sustainable, individual premium mobility.

