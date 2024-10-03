MONTREAL, Oct. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Audensiel continues its expansion in the North American market with the strategic acquisition of the Digital Factory, Cybersecurity, DevOps and Data activities of Maltem Canada, a leading local firm based in Montreal.

A recognized digital leader in the Quebec market, Maltem Canada distinguishes itself for its ability to support customers in their strategic digital activities by setting up customized service centers on their premises and offers a complete range of coaching and premium training. This acquisition enables Audensiel to benefit from proven local expertise, consolidating its role as the preferred partner of large and medium-sized Canadian companies.

A year after opening its Montreal office with the support of Sagard MidCap (a key shareholder in Audensiel, active in North America and Europe), Audensiel has made its first acquisition in the region, and now brings together nearly 100 specialists under the Audensiel Canada banner. This international development follows successful growth in Spain, Mexico, Belgium, and Luxembourg, while its operations in France remain just as dynamic. In fact, for over ten years, Audensiel has maintained a continuous annual growth rate of nearly 30%, supported in its development by its partners Sagard and Capza. With 1,800 employees and nearly 200 million euros ($290M CAD) in revenue, Audensiel continues to invest and strengthen its positions in its areas of expertise (data/AI, digital factory, cloud, and cybersecurity) to support its clients and partners in their transformation challenges.

"I'm delighted with this partnership, which enables us to join forces with a group recognized in the digital transformation market and with whom we share values and an entrepreneurial culture. This collaboration will bring significant commercial and innovation synergies," said Marc Giraud-Sauveur, General Manager of Maltem Canada. "Joining Audensiel is a logical and natural progression that will allow Maltem Canada to expand its footprint within a high-performance international environment and continue offering excellent career prospects to its employees."

"This acquisition consolidates Audensiel's position in Canada in the fields of digital transformation, cybersecurity, DevOps, and data," said Nicolas Pacault, President of Audensiel. "We are delighted to be working with the Maltem Canada team within the group, who are experts in serving major Canadian accounts. This partnership is perfectly aligned with our values and our strategic plan to expand our activities."

About Audensiel

A key player in digital transformation, business consulting, and technology consulting with 1,800 employees in 22 locations, Audensiel supports its customers from all sectors in France and internationally in the following areas: Digital, Consulting, IoT, Data/AI, Cybersecurity, and Cloud/DevOps. With a strong culture rooted in innovation and an agile organization, Audensiel stands out through its unique positioning at the intersection of technological and digital consulting. To continue its development in France and internationally, Audensiel has been supported since 2022 by Sagard, alongside Capza. As a mission-driven company, Audensiel has defined its purpose: "To facilitate access to digital practices and professions in order to contribute to a more just and inclusive society." For more information, please visit: http://audensiel.com/.

About Maltem Canada

Founded in 2018 in Montreal, Maltem Canada embodies excellence through digital innovation. Its five key areas of expertise - cybersecurity, agility, user experience, software development, and data management - accelerate the innovative and ambitious digital projects of North American SMEs and large enterprises. Maltem Canada propels its customers towards strategic, organizational, and operational success, helping them become creative and collaborative companies by accompanying them right through to the training of their teams. Maltem Canada places its partners at the core of its priorities by delivering value beyond its technical expertise. The firm also stands out for its commitment to eco-responsibility and its strong human-centered corporate culture. For more information, please visit: https://maltem.ca/.

Media contacts : Audensiel Group: Thomas Fuzel, +33 7 61 38 76 66, [email protected]; Audensiel Canada : Julia Roubineau, +1 (438) 522-9874, [email protected]