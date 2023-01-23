Audain Art Museum takes a journey through the ages with impressive print exhibition including the works of Rembrandt van Rijn

WHISTLER, BC, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Collectors' Cosmos: The Meakins-McClaran Print Collection takes viewers on a unique visual journey with a stunning display of Dutch and Flemish prints from the 16th- and 17th-centuries. Opening on January 28, this remarkable exhibition at the Audain Art Museum (AAM) provides a glimpse into the making of what became one of the foremost private collections of European prints in Canada.

Rembrandt van Rijn, 'Self-portrait in a Cap, Laughing', 1630, etching with drypoint, plate: 5 × 4.2 cm; sheet: 5.2 × 4.7 cm. Collection of Dr. Jonathan Meakins and Dr. Jacqueline McClaran Photo: Denis Farley (CNW Group/Audain Art Museum)

This compelling collection of prints evolved over the course of 40 years. The collectors, Dr. Jonathan Meakins, an officer of the Order of Canada and former head of surgery at McGill University Health Centre, and Dr. Jacqueline McClaran, the founder and first director of the McGill Centre for Studies in Aging, had a deep curiosity about the world, coupled with an interest in landscapes and the striking beauty of the printed line against the white page.

Organized by the National Gallery of Canada, the AAM's Director & Chief Curator, Dr. Curtis Collins, chose to bring this exhibition to Whistler because of its historical and artistic significance. "The Museum is incredibly fortunate to have a facility that can host such a valuable collection. Dutch masters of the era featured in this unique selection are rarely seen in British Columbia."

The exhibition features over 170 works and includes prints by such notable European Masters as Rembrandt van Rijn, Hendrick Goltzius and Jacob van Ruisdael. "Rembrandt was the leading printmaker in Europe during the 1600s and was known for his innovative use of the medium. Visitors to the Museum will marvel at the incredible expressiveness of his lines," explains an exuberant Collins.

The Collectors' Cosmos is made possible by the generosity of Supporting Sponsor Burgundy Asset Management. "At Burgundy, we believe the Arts deepen our empathy, inspire our curiosity, and help us engage the perspectives of others, says CEO Robert Sankey. "We are proud to sponsor Audain Art Museum's The Collectors' Cosmos: The Meakins–McClaran Print Collection, an exhibit that illuminates humanity's quest to make sense of the world and find order in chaos. As investors often facing the unexpected, this exploration speaks to our sensibilities."

The AAM is also grateful to the Resort Municipality of Whistler, one of the exhibition's Government Partners. "We are very fortunate to host The Collectors' Cosmos' collection at the Audain Art Museum, as it provides an exceptional opportunity to learn more about early European print-making right here in Whistler," says Mayor Jack Crompton. "Thank you to the National Gallery of Canada, the Audain Art Museum and partners for your work in bringing this collection to our residents and resort guests."

The exhibition is also supported by Government Partner Canadian Heritage and Hotel Partner Fairmont Chateau Whistler. The Audain Art Museum is grateful to be on the shared, unceded territory of the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) Nation and Lil̓wat7úl (Lil'wat) Nation.

The Collectors' Cosmos will be on display in Whistler until May 15, 2023. A fully illustrated exhibition catalogue is available for purchase at the Museum Store and its online shop. Visit audainartmuseum.com for more information.

About the Audain Art Museum

Established in 2016, the Museum was founded via a major philanthropic gift of Michael Audain and Yoshiko Karasawa. The Permanent Collection is focused on the art of British Columbia, exemplifying the richness of cultural difference in Canada. Highlights include hereditary Haida Chief James Hart's The Dance Screen, an exceptional collection of historical and contemporary Indigenous art, a comprehensive selection of paintings by Emily Carr and a brilliant range of works by Vancouver's photo-conceptualists. The Museum hosts three temporary exhibitions per year that feature artists and collections of national as well as international significance.

