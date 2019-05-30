Audacious 2019: $1M raised to support IRIC's research efforts to vanquish cancer

A leader in basic and applied research, IRIC sets itself apart through its threefold mission of acquiring new knowledge, training the next generation of scientists and accelerating the transformation of discoveries into therapeutic innovations.

A tribute to great collaborations

Under the honorary Co-chairmanship of Ève Laurier, General Manager, Edelman Montréal, Louise Roy, Chancellor Emerita, Université de Montréal and Chair of the Board, CIRANO, and Madeleine Féquière, Corporate Credit Chief, Domtar, the 2019 edition of Audacious paid tribute to two invested and inspiring women who embody the mobilizing power of a concerted effort in the fight against cancer: Susan McPeak and Anne Marinier.

Susan McPeak, co-founder of the McPeak-Sirois Group for Clinical Research in Breast Cancer

In 2016, after waging a long battle against metastatic breast cancer, Susan McPeak, whose remission was the result of a research protocol, co-founded the McPeak-Sirois Group for Clinical Research in Breast Cancer, along with her husband, Charles Sirois. The non-profit corporation is a voluntary union of public clinical research hospitals supported by a private contribution from the McPeak-Sirois family. It concentrates the expertise of four large hospital research centres. The purpose of the union is to foster the development of clinical research protocols in Quebec and to promote research that cures by enabling more patients to have access to these leading-edge treatments.

Anne Marinier, Principal Investigator at IRIC

In 2007, Anne Marinier knocked on IRIC's door with the idea of creating a medicinal chemistry core facility that is now considered to be the country's largest of its kind in a university setting. In 2016, in collaboration with Dr. Guy Sauvageau's team, she discovered and developed the UM171 molecule, which possesses the unique property of inducing the proliferation of the stem cells present in cord blood. Following clinical trials, this molecule discovered at IRIC has resulted in leading approximately twenty leukemia patients with a poor vital prognosis towards the road to recovery.

Quotes

"IRIC, a Montreal institution, is a source of pride for Quebec and the world. Its Investigators, through their determination, perseverance and talent, discovered the UM171 molecule, and continue to work tirelessly to find new avenues in the ongoing fight against cancer. It's an institution that should be celebrated, with Investigators who should be thanked, from the bottom of our hearts. It was an honour for me to host and to Co-chair the 6th edition of the Audacious event."

- Ève Laurier, General Manager, Edelman Montréal

"It was a great honour for me to Co-chair the 6th edition of Audacious to support and celebrate IRIC's activities. The world-renowned Institute is a source of pride for the Université de Montréal. I would like to acknowledge the brilliant work of the distinguished scientists, whose devotion and talent have led to important discoveries to vanquish cancer."

- Louise Roy, Chancellor Emerita, Université de Montréal and Chair of the Board, CIRANO

"This is my very first major campaign. I accepted because the cause is greater than us all. My heartiest congratulations to IRIC's wonderful team of professionals for their tireless efforts in making this campaign such a tremendous success. "

- Madeleine Féquière, Corporate Credit Chief, Domtar

"I would like to salute and thank the loyal donors and generous participants who once again have responded with great enthusiasm. Epitomizing both of the exceptional women who were honoured, they have shown us that commitment and collaboration are vital components for achieving success. Their invaluable support allows us to carry out IRIC's threefold mission and together, to combine our efforts to vanquish this disease."

- Michel Bouvier, Chief Executive Officer and Principal Investigator, IRIC

Professor, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine, Université de Montréal

Co-chairs of the 2019 edition

Ève Laurier , General Manager, Edelman Montréal

, General Manager, Louise Roy , Chancellor Emerita, Université de Montréal and Chair of the Board, CIRANO

, Chancellor Emerita, Université de Montréal and Chair of the Board, CIRANO Madeleine Féquière, Corporate Credit Chief, Domtar

Members of the Financing Committee of the 2019 edition

Nadine Beauger , Chief Executive Officer, IRICoR

, Chief Executive Officer, IRICoR Jacques Bernier , Co-founder and Managing Partner, Teralys Capital and Board member, IRIC

, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Teralys Capital and Board member, IRIC Steven Klein , Vice-President, Business Development, IRICoR

, Vice-President, Business Development, IRICoR Michel Bouvier , Chief Executive Officer and Principal Investigator, IRIC and Professor, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine, Université de Montréal

, Chief Executive Officer and Principal Investigator, IRIC and Professor, Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine, Université de Montréal Robert Tessier , Chairman of the Board, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Chairman of the Board, IRIC

Our valued partners and sponsors

An event as important as Audacious and a fundraising campaign that produced such remarkable results would not be possible without the contribution of our many partners.

The IRIC community would like to thank them for their support, as well as the support of the event's Co-chairs, the members of the Financing Committee and all of our many volunteers.

About the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer (IRIC) of the Université de Montréal

An ultra-modern research hub and training centre located in the heart of the Université de Montréal, the Institute for Research in Immunology and Cancer of the Université de Montréal was created in 2003 to shed light on the mechanisms of cancer and discover new, more effective therapies to counter this disease. The IRIC operates according to a model that is unique in Canada. Its innovative approach to research has already led to discoveries that will, over the coming years, have a significant impact on the fight against cancer. For more information: iric.ca

Consult our virtual press kit: https://www.iric.ca/overview/#MN-00

