MONTREAL, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island have called on the leading Montreal firm in the masonry, concrete and scaffolding sector to give 3 major historic and heritage buildings a new lease on life.

In Prince Edward Island, the legendary Province House , built in 1847 in neo-classical style, is currently undergoing a third phase of precision work by Atwill-Morin to preserve its original character, which represented the nec-plus-ultra of Island craftsmanship in the mid-19th century.

The Province House in Prince Edward Island, the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Nova Scotia, and the famous Martello-de-Carleton Tower in Saint John, New Brunswick will all undergo near-surgical work to protect the heritage and/or community character of each site. (CNW Group/Atwill-Morin Group)

" This iconic building was, after all, the site of the first Colonial Union Conference in September 1864; a conference at which representatives of Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and the Province of Canada began the discussions that led to Confederation in 1867," said Atwill-Morin president Matthew Atwill-Morin, emphasizing that it was fitting that the building should retain its importance in the Island's public life, both as a tourist attraction and a historical landmark.

The trenching of ancestral brick walls, the fabrication of openings in load-bearing masonry walls for the passage of mechanical conduits, the replacement of stone paving in interior corridors, as well as the installation of Wallace-type natural stone alongside the assembly of exterior staircases, will call for interventions of a quasi-surgical nature. Work is scheduled for completion in time for winter 2025.

In Nova Scotia, the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, Cape Breton Island's main trauma and referral center, was awarded the contract to renovate the building envelope by the Department of Health. Masonry solidification, repointing and spot brick replacement work will be accompanied by the installation of Helifix-type helical anchors: in this case, specialized wall fastening systems, structural fixings and masonry repairs. Replacement of the sealant will complete the work schedule, which is due for completion in June.

Finally, Atwill-Morin has tackled Phase II of the rehabilitation of the famous Martello-de-Carleton Tower in Saint John, New Brunswick, with replacement of the fort's concrete console, repointing and replacement of the interior brick vault system, restoration of the masonry joints of the interior exit stairs, replacement of the granite coping, and reproduction, in accordance with the originals, of new parts to be installed in various parts of the Tower. The final phase of the work, launched in 2021, will be completed in June 2025.

The firm's president concluded by spontaneously affirming that the execution of these mandates in the Maritimes consecrates Atwill-Morin's true status as a leader, whose mission commitment is to be guarantors of the past, and builders of the future.

