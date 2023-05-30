Atwill-Morin's international recruitment has been a great success beyond the company's initial expectations

MONTREAL, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Thirty foreign workers from various backgrounds have joined Atwill-Morin's workforce of more than 1000. A dozen Mexican workers will reinforce the teams in our warehouses and outside yards. After a warm welcome, they are trained and oriented in a perspective of integration to the Quebec way of life, customs and habits.

All the new immigrant Mexican workers were integrated into the workforce of the Atwill-Morin masonry stone-cutting plant in Havelock, a stone's throw from the New York State border, for training and immersion. (CNW Group/Atwill-Morin Group) Atwill-Morin's shareholders are delighted with this successful international recruitment campaign to meet the company's workforce needs. (CNW Group/Atwill-Morin Group)

Among the other foreign workers joining Atwill-Morin, about fifteen are masons and cement workers from France, a British mason and two administrative assistants of Nicaraguan origin referred by a relative already employed at Atwill-Morin. Other recruitment efforts are currently being made in Morocco and Tunisia.

This was announced today by Atwill-Morin's Executive Vice President, Nicolas Croteau, who explained that this achievement was made possible after a long and meticulous international recruitment process that included annual missions to France and England, the involvement of international recruitment firms, coordination with government agencies and, of course, the mobilization of several internal employees.

"We are proud of this exceptional and very promising achievement in terms of expertise development as well as growth, at a time when the shortage of manpower is cruelly affecting the development and productivity of businesses," said Matthew Atwill-Morin, President and Chief Executive Officer, for his part, for whom these new Quebec workers will contribute to filling the needs left unsatisfied due to a deplorable vacuum in the Quebec labor pool.

Atwill-Morin and Croteau said that, unlike workers in the agricultural sector, these new employees will have two-or-three-year renewable work permits. The company intends to turn them into permanent workers who will be able to develop and build a career as they move up the ladder of the company, which is one of the largest in the field in Eastern Canada.

Far from being left to their own devices, these new foreign workers are taken care of several months before their arrival and benefit from relocation support: accommodation, integration into neighbourhood life, recognition of their respective skills, access to French language training, access to familiarization with Quebec culture as well as learning all the obligations related in particular to the observance of labour standards and health/safety on the work sites.

"We hope that these newcomers will become proud Quebecers in the near future while assuming the role of ambassadors for the company and for Quebec in their home communities," added Croteau and Atwill-Morin. The deployment of this strategy required a significant monetary investment, but the company is convinced that this investment will pay dividends in the medium and long term.

Atwill-Morin is working closely with several key partners including the Commission de la construction du Québec (CCQ), three international recruiting firms and a law firm, all coordinated by its Vice President - Legal Affairs and Director of Human Resources to ensure compliance with CCQ recognized construction equivalencies, ASP Safety exams and MIFI diploma equivalencies. The company plans to recruit at least 50 new Mexican, French, English, Moroccan and Tunisian workers between 2024 and 2026.

The directors of Atwill-Morin concluded by stating that they are convinced that this program for recruiting, welcoming and relocating foreign workers is one of the keys that will allow local companies to effectively combat the labor shortage while promoting the emergence of a new generation of workers in an industry that is one of the mainstays of the Quebec economy.

For further information: Source: Matthew Atwill-Morin - President, Nicolas Croteau - Executive Vice President; Contact: Alexandre Dumas, Vice President - Corporate Communications, National Public Relations, 514 898-4636 (Mobile), [email protected]