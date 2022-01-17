Attention Popcorn Lovers: Enjoy a Free Bag on Cineplex to Celebrate National Popcorn Day

Scene+ Members Treated to a Complimentary Bag of Popcorn in Theatre on January 19

Snack-lovers Also Enjoy Free Popcorn with All Delivery Orders

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: CGX) – In honour of the tastiest holiday of the year, on January 19 Cineplex is offering a free bag of popcorn to Scene+ members, where theatres are open and serving concessions. Popcorn lovers in other provinces can take part as well by placing a home delivery order for Cineplex snacks and automatically receiving a bonus bag of popcorn. There's nothing better than the taste of Cineplex's freshly popped, fluffy, buttery goodness while enjoying a movie anywhere, especially on National Popcorn Day!

"Celebrating National Popcorn Day has become a tradition that our guests look forward to every year," said Sara Moore, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Cineplex. "We're thrilled to be able to offer free bags nationwide to celebrate the day and spread the joy, as our freshly popped popcorn goes hand-in-hand with escaping into a movie on the big screen or at home."

To score the signature snack, ticketholders can visit any Cineplex theatre across the country, where open, and scan their Scene+ membership card or barcode using the Scene+ app. For more information, guests can visit Cineplex.com.

For movie lovers who can't make it to the theatre, or in provinces where theatres are temporarily closed, hot and buttery Cineplex popcorn can be delivered right to their door! In partnership with SkipTheDishes and Uber Eats, Cineplex is including a bonus bag of popcorn in all orders placed on National Popcorn Day. To claim a free popcorn, simply download the SkipTheDishes or Uber Eats app, search "Cineplex" and order your favourite Cineplex snacks, and a bag of popcorn will be automatically added to your order. Learn more about this exclusive offer here.

Popcorn fans are also encouraged to share their love for the snack staple over social media, using the hashtag #NationalPopcornDay. Cineplex's social channels are sure to be popping as well; be sure to check out Facebook ( Facebook.com/Cineplex ), Twitter ( @CineplexMovies ) and Instagram ( @CineplexMovies ) for delicious content and brand-new GIPHY stickers!

Where theatres are open, movie-goers will be able to focus on the magic of the big screen with VenueSafe™ , a set of protocols and procedures that Cineplex follows each and every day to keep employees and guests safe, in accordance with provincial guidelines. Committed to our guests' safe escape, these protocols include proof of vaccination, reserved seating, reduced capacity, enhanced cleaning, and safety signage throughout the facility.

About Cineplex

Cineplex (TSX:CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. Cineplex offers a unique escape from the everyday to millions of guests through its circuit of over 170 movie theatres and location-based entertainment venues. In addition to being Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, the company operates Canada's favourite destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room) and complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium). It also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media) and amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group). Providing even more value for its guests, Cineplex is a joint venture partner in Scene+, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs over 10,000 people in its offices and venues across Canada and the United States. To learn more, visit Cineplex.com.

SOURCE Cineplex

For further information: Media Relations contact: Melissa Pressacco, Director, Communications, Cineplex, [email protected]; Laila Jennifer Rashwan, Vice President, Publicity & Promotions, Touchwood PR, [email protected]; Meg Campbell, Director, PR & Communications, Touchwood PR, [email protected]