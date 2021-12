Attention Business Editors: PIZZA PIZZA ROYALTY CORP. ANNOUNCES DECEMBER DIVIDEND

TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.06 per share for December 2021.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business December 31, 2021, and will be paid on January 14, 2021.

For tax purposes, the 2021 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com or www.sedar.com.

For further information: Christine D'Sylva, Chief Financial Officer, Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., (416) 967-1010 x 393, [email protected]