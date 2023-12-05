Atlas Tools & Machinery Unveils Holiday Top Power Tools for 2023

Take a Free Selfie with Santa at Atlas, Santa's Favourite Tool Store!

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Atlas Tools & Machinery, Toronto's leading specialty retailer of power tools from the world's top brands, has revealed a 36-Page Holiday Catalogue with the top power tools of the season from snowblowers and table saws to measuring tools and organization solutions, and will be bringing the holiday spirit to life in-store with an opportunity for families to pose for a selfie photo with Santa. Atlas Tools & Machinery, located at 871 Islington Avenue in Etobicoke, will be offering this free Santa experience on Saturday, December 9th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To add to the fun, representatives from select brands will be on-site all day offering live tool demonstrations and product knowledge including:

EGO, the next generation of cordless outdoor power equipment, will showcase their advanced technology of battery powered snowblowers and accessories.

SawStop, the leader in table saw safety, will demonstrate the safest portable saw for any job site or workshop.

Stabila, the German manufacturer of high-quality levels and measuring tools, will feature their bestselling Green Beam lasers and level sets.

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Santa Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Atlas Tools & Machinery, 871 Islington Avenue, Toronto

Holiday Store Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Atlas is also collecting non-perishable food items as part of their Annual Food Drive to support the Daily Bread Food Bank. Customers attending the event are encouraged to bring a canned and/or non-perishable packaged food item(s) to help those in need.

"We're very excited Santa is visiting his favourite tool supplier," said Carey Ederman, Vice President, Atlas Tools & Machinery. "We are so thankful to our customers, partners, team and community for continuing to support us each year, and we're proud to share the holiday spirit with families in the local area and at the same time support the Daily Bread Food Bank."

For more information, visit Atlas-Machinery.com.

About Atlas Tools & Machinery

Atlas Tools & Machinery is a third generation, family-owned Canadian retailer that has been serving customers with excellence since 1954. Atlas offers a world-class selection of the best brands and 20,000+ products including power tools, cordless tools, outdoor/lawn power equipment, cutting tools, woodworking and metalworking machinery, accessories and more. Atlas is the retailer of choice by tradespeople, contractors and expert DIY-ers for specialty tools, essential machinery and expertise that helps them accomplish more, faster and with the highest level of quality, safety, and craftsmanship. Visit atlas-machinery.com for more info.

SOURCE Atlas Tools & Machinery

For further information: Media Contact: Nadia Johnson, [email protected], 416-252-8527 x 357