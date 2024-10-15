Atlas Tools & Machinery Redefines the Shopping Experience for Tools with New Flagship Store to Mark its 70th Anniversary

The Grand Opening Event will take place on October 18th & 19th in Vaughan

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Atlas Tools & Machinery, Toronto's leading specialty retailer of power tools from the world's top brands, is set to redefine the shopping experience for tools with its second store in the GTA, marking the company's 70th anniversary. The new location in Vaughan will deliver an unparalleled selection of tools, expert service, and an immersive shopping experience that highlights decades of industry knowledge. The Grand Opening Event will take place on Friday, October 18 and Saturday, October 19, 2024.

The new Atlas Tools & Machinery retail concept - located at 111 Creditview Road in Vaughan - spans over 35,000 square feet and will serve as the ultimate tool destination, featuring Canada's most innovative showroom. With 70 years of tool expertise, the flagship store in Vaughan boasts stadium-sized screens, hands-on demo stations, one-of-a-kind brand displays, and an Atlas Café named after the company's founder, Joe Ederman.

"Our new Vaughan store will provide high-quality tools, top notch service, and customer-centric experiences, creating an engaging and interactive shopping environment where every visit inspires," said Shawn Ederman, President and CEO, Atlas Tools & Machinery. "Coinciding with our 70th anniversary in business, we wanted our second store to provide an elevated tool experience that you can't get anywhere else. From start to finish, our goal has been focused on getting every little detail right from curating new brands to creating the ultimate jaw-drop when you step foot through the doors."

Atlas Tools & Machinery will be having a Grand Opening Event on Friday, October 18th and Saturday, October 19th from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and has released a 36-Page Grand Opening Event Flyer with exclusive two-day deals from new and top brands. To create an even more engaging experience, representatives from select brands will be on-site all day offering live tool demonstrations and product knowledge.

Dates: Friday, October 18 & Saturday, October 19, 2024

Location: Atlas Tools & Machinery, 111 Creditview Road, Vaughan

Store Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.atlas-machinery.com

About Atlas Tools & Machinery

Atlas Tools & Machinery is a third generation, family-owned, Canadian specialty retailer that has been supplying quality tools and service since 1954. Atlas has been an integral part of building the city and is the go-to source for tradespeople, builders, contractors, landscapers, expert DIYers, and more. Atlas offers a world-class selection of the best brands while supplying products such as power tools, cordless tools, hand tools, storage solutions, fasteners, safety equipment, and wood/metalworking machinery.

Media Contact: Nadia Johnson, [email protected], 416-252-8527 x 322