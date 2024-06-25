Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Preferred Shares

Atlas Corp.

Jun 25, 2024, 08:00 ET

LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its preferred shares as follows:

Security 

Ticker 

Dividend per

 Share 

Period 

Record Date 

Payment Date 

Series D
Preferred 

ATCO PD 

$0.496875

April 30, 2024 – July
29, 2024

July 29, 2024

July 30, 2024

Series H
Preferred 

ATCO PH 

$0.492188

April 30, 2024 – July
29, 2024

July 29, 2024

July 30, 2024

Series J
Preferred

N/A

$0.437500

April 30, 2024 – July
29, 2024

July 29, 2024

July 30, 2024
About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

SOURCE Atlas Corp.

CONTACT : Investor Inquiries: William Kostlivy, Investor Relations, Atlas Corp., Tel. +1-888-829-0013, Email: [email protected]

