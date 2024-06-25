Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Preferred Shares

Jun 25, 2024, 08:00 ET
LONDON, UK, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its preferred shares as follows:
|
Security
|
Ticker
|
Dividend per
Share
|
Period
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Series D
|
ATCO PD
|
$0.496875
|
April 30, 2024 – July
|
July 29, 2024
|
July 30, 2024
|
Series H
|
ATCO PH
|
$0.492188
|
April 30, 2024 – July
|
July 29, 2024
|
July 30, 2024
|
Series J
|
N/A
|
$0.437500
|
April 30, 2024 – July
|
July 29, 2024
|
July 30, 2024
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.
SOURCE Atlas Corp.
CONTACT : Investor Inquiries: William Kostlivy, Investor Relations, Atlas Corp., Tel. +1-888-829-0013, Email: [email protected]
