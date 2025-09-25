Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Preferred Shares

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its preferred shares as follows:  

Security 

Ticker 

Dividend per

Share 

Period 

Record Date 

Payment Date 

Series H

Preferred 

ATCO PH 

$0.492188

July 30, 2025 –

October 29, 2025

October 29,

2025

October 30,

2025

Series J

Preferred

N/A

$0.437500

July 30, 2025 –

October 29, 2025

October 29,

2025

October 30,

2025

About Atlas 

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

Investor Inquiries: Bing Chen, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Atlas Corp., Tel. +1-888-829-0013, Email: [email protected]

