Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Preferred Shares

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its preferred shares as follows:

Security Ticker Dividend per Share Period Record Date Payment Date Series H Preferred ATCO PH $0.492188 July 30, 2025 – October 29, 2025 October 29, 2025 October 30, 2025 Series J Preferred N/A $0.437500 July 30, 2025 – October 29, 2025 October 29, 2025 October 30, 2025

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

SOURCE Atlas Corp.

Investor Inquiries: Bing Chen, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Interim Chief Financial Officer, Atlas Corp., Tel. +1-888-829-0013, Email: [email protected]