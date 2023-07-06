Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Preferred Shares

LONDON, UK, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its preferred shares as follows: 

Security 

Ticker 

Dividend per
Share 

Period 

Record Date 

Payment Date 

Series D
Preferred 

ATCO PD 

$0.496875

April 30, 2023 – July
29, 2023

July 28,

2023

July 31,

2023

Series H
Preferred 

ATCO PH 

$0.492188

April 30, 2023 – July
29, 2023

July 28,

2023

July 31,

2023

Series I
Preferred 

ATCO PI 

$0.500000

April 30, 2023 – July
29, 2023

July 28,

2023

July 31,

2023

Series J

Preferred

N/A

$0.437500

April 30, 2023 – July
29, 2023

July 28,

2023

July 31,

2023
About Atlas 

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.

