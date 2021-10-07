Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:  

Security 

Ticker 

Dividend per
Share 

Period 

Record Date 

Payment Date 

Common 

ATCO 

$0.125

July 1, 2021 – September 30, 2021

October 20, 2021

November 1, 2021

Series D Preferred 

ATCO PD 

$0.496875

July 30, 2021 – October 29, 2021

October 29, 2021

November 1, 2021

Series H Preferred 

ATCO PH 

$0.492188

July 30, 2021 – October 29, 2021

October 29, 2021

November 1, 2021

Series I Preferred 

ATCO PI 

$0.50

July 30, 2021 – October 29, 2021

October 29, 2021

November 1, 2021

Series J Preferred 

N/A 

$0.4375

July 30, 2021 – October 29, 2021

October 29, 2021

November 1, 2021

This is the 65th consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corp.

About Atlas 

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com

