Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

LONDON, UK, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:

Security Ticker Dividend per Share Period Record Date Payment Date Common ATCO $0.125 April 1, 2021 – June 30, 2021 July 20, 2021 July 30, 2021 Series D Preferred ATCO PD $0.496875 April 30, 2021 – July 29, 2021 July 29, 2021 July 30, 2021 Series H Preferred ATCO PH $0.492188 April 30, 2021 – July 29, 2021 July 29, 2021 July 30, 2021 Series I Preferred ATCO PI $0.50 April 30, 2021 – July 29, 2021 July 29, 2021 July 30, 2021 Series J Preferred *NYSE listing in progress $0.238194 June 11, 2021 – July 29, 2021 July 29, 2021 July 30, 2021

On June 14th, 2021, Atlas announced that the Series E and Series G Preferred Shares would be redeemed on July 1, 2021. Upon redemption holders received all accrued and unpaid dividends up to but excluding the redemption date.

This is the 64th consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corp.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd. are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com .

