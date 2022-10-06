Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

Oct 06, 2022, 16:15 ET
LONDON, UK, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:
|
Security
|
Ticker
|
Dividend per Share
|
Period
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Common
|
ATCO
|
$0.125000
|
July 1, 2022 –September 30, 2022
|
October 20,
2022
|
October 31,
2022
|
Series D Preferred
|
ATCO PD
|
$0.496875
|
July 30, 2022 – October 29, 2022
|
October 28,
2022
|
October 31,
2022
|
Series H Preferred
|
ATCO PH
|
$0.492188
|
July 30, 2022 – October 29, 2022
|
October 28,
2022
|
October 31,
2022
|
Series I Preferred
|
ATCO PI
|
$0.500000
|
July 30, 2022 – October 29, 2022
|
October 28,
2022
|
October 31,
2022
|
Series J
Preferred
|
N/A
|
$0.437500
|
July 30, 2022 – October 29, 2022
|
October 28,
2022
|
October 31,
2022
This is the 69th consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corporation.
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.
SOURCE Atlas Corp.
For further information: Investor Inquiries: Will Kostlivy, Investor Relations, Atlas Corp., Tel. +1-888-829-0013, Email: [email protected]
