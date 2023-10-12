Atlas Corp. Announces Full Redemption of Its Series I Preferred Shares Full Redemption Of Its Fixed-To-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares - Series I

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Atlas Corp. (the "Company" or "Atlas") today announced that it will redeem all outstanding shares of its Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares, Series I, par value of $0.01 per share (the "Series I Preferred Shares").

All six million outstanding shares of the Series I Preferred Shares (CUSIP: Y0436Q158) will be redeemed at a price of $25.00 per share of Series I Preferred Shares on October 30, 2023 (the "Redemption Date"). The related notice of redemption will be deemed effective as of October 13, 2023.

Regular dividends on the outstanding shares of the Series I Preferred Shares of $0.50 per share will be paid in cash separately on October 30, 2023, to holders of record as of the close of business on October 27, 2023, in the customary manner. Accordingly, the redemption price for the Series I Preferred Shares will not include any accrued and unpaid dividends. Unless the Company defaults in the payment of the Redemption Price, on and after the Redemption Date, all shares of Series I Preferred Shares will no longer be deemed outstanding, and no further dividends will be declared or payable (and all dividends will cease to accrue) on the Series I Preferred Shares.

The Series I Preferred Shares are held through The Depository Trust Company ("DTC") and will be redeemed in accordance with the procedures of DTC. Payment to DTC for the Series I Preferred Shares will be made by Equiniti Trust Company, LLC, the Company's redemption agent (the "Redemption Agent"), in accordance with the terms set forth in the Redemption Agent Agreement that governs the redemption of the Series I Preferred Shares. All questions about the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to the Redemption Agent at the following address and phone number:

Equiniti Trust Company, LLC

Attn: Corporate Actions

6201 15th Avenue

Brooklyn, New York 11219

Tel. (718) 921-8317

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the statement of designation governing the Series I Preferred Shares and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the notice of redemption issued by the Company to the Redemption Agent.

