QUÉBEC, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP) is informing anglers of the Atlantic salmon fishing regulations that will be in effect in 2025 for the Bas-Saint-Laurent, Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, Capitale-Nationale, Côte-Nord (including Île d'Anticosti), and Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine regions (fishing zones 1, 2, 3, 7, 18, 19, 20, 21, 27, and 28).

This announcement follows the consultation process conducted by the MELCCFP in response to the intentions announced in fall 2024 (press release) (in French only) and the anticipated low return of large salmon for 2025.

We inform anglers that:

The catch and release of all Atlantic salmon caught during sport fishing will be mandatory , except for those caught in the Rivière Moisie , Rivière Saint-Jean (Côte-Nord), and Rivière Natashquan , as well as in all rivers of the Basse-Côte-Nord, where the retention of one small salmon per day per angler will be permitted;

, except for those caught in the Rivière , Rivière Saint-Jean (Côte-Nord), and Rivière , as well as in all rivers of the Basse-Côte-Nord, where the retention of one small salmon per day per angler will be permitted; The daily catch and release limit is set at two salmon per day , except for those caught in the rivers of the Lower North Shore east of the Rivière Kegaska , where the catch and release limit will be three salmon per day;

, except for those caught in the rivers of the Lower North Shore east of the Rivière , where the catch and release limit will be three salmon per day; Except for specific exceptions, salmon fishing will be prohibited in watercourses that do not have the status of a salmon river, as well as in the Rivière Saguenay, the Rivière Saint-Laurent , its estuary, and the Golfe du Saint-Laurent ;

, its estuary, and the Golfe du ; No changes have been made to the regulations applicable to the rivers of Nord-du-Québec;

For rivers where catch and release of all salmon caught during sport fishing will be mandatory, the possibility of allowing limited retention of small salmon during the season will be assessed following an analysis of the salmon runs at the end of July, if population abundance permits. However, rivers classified in the critical zone under the Plan de gestion du saumon atlantique 2016 du MELCCFP (in French only) of the MELCCFP will not be eligible for this possibility.

Key highlights:

The announcement of the sport fishing regulations for the 2025 season follows the low returns of small salmon observed in 2023, as well as returns well below average in 2024, for both small and large salmon. Population monitoring in Québec has revealed this downward trend, and the data collected support a precautionary approach to sport fishing regulations for the upcoming season.

Over the past two years, various in-season adjustments have been made to sport fishing regulations in response to low salmon returns. Preventive measures were also implemented before the 2024 fishing season to limit the harvesting of large salmon in certain rivers, as MELCCFP experts had forecasted their low abundance.

Public cooperation

The MELCCFP encourages the public to continue their cooperation by reporting any poaching activity or any action that compromises the protection of wildlife, its habitats, or the natural environment to SOS Poaching – Wildlife Emergency by calling the toll-free number 1-800-463-2191 or via Internet. This service is free and confidential.

Related links:

Source and information: Media Relations Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs [email protected] Phone: 418 521-3991



SOURCE Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs