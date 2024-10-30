MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, welcomes E.S. Fox Limited as a new ambassador in support of the Canadians for CANDU campaign.

E.S. Fox Limited was established in 1934 as a small plumbing and heating company. Today, they are recognized as a Tier 1 multi-trade Fabricator and Constructor. Deeply rooted in Ontario, E.S. Fox has been safely providing the 'boots on the ground' in the nuclear sector for over 50 years. They regard nuclear energy as a safe harbour for clean, reliable energy and a platform for skilled workers to hone their craft by building key Canadian infrastructure.

The Canadians for CANDU campaign was launched on February 28, 2024, and is proudly supported by organizations including organized labour, supply chain, nuclear medicine, education, and Indigenous Canadian organizations. Spearheaded by Co-Chairs the Right Honourable Jean Chrétien and former Ontario Premier Mike Harris, the campaign promotes the deployment of CANDU® nuclear technology at home and abroad in support of Canadian and global efforts to reach net-zero emissions.

"I would like to thank E.S. Fox Limited for their leadership in Canada's world class nuclear sector, and their support for CANDU technology," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis. "This growing movement can position Canada as a global clean energy champion, while promoting a domestic nuclear industry that Canadians can be proud of."

"As a Tier 1 company in the nuclear supply chain, we appreciate the opportunity to support CANDU and all nuclear technologies in Canada as one of the cleanest, most reliable sources of energy," said Frank Pepers, Vice President of Business Development at Fox. "Ontario is one of Canada's economic powerhouses and we need clean, reliable energy from sources such as Candu nuclear plants to demonstrate that sustainable growth is not only possible, but affordable."

THE CANDU MOMENT

Canada enjoys world-leading expertise in the design, construction, operations, maintenance, and overall program management of nuclear reactors, supported by a highly qualified supply chain. CANDU technology is one of Canada's most important innovations and remains the nation's only domestically developed and licensed nuclear technology.

CANDU technology—which uses natural uranium—renowned for its safety, efficiency, and versatility, stands as a source of pride for Canadians and remains a leading force in nuclear innovation worldwide. Six decades after it was first developed, it stands as the linchpin of a vibrant Canadian nuclear ecosystem that supports over 89,000 stable and well-remunerated jobs across a wide variety of professional and skilled trades fields, not to mention researchers at our world-class universities and research institutions.1

CANDU technology remains the only nuclear power technology that coproduces the medical isotopes that are used in cancer-fighting treatments and the sterilization of medical devices. The current CANDU fleet in Ontario produces 50% of the world's supply of Cobalt-60, which is used for medical device sterilization.2

CANDU intellectual property is owned by the federal government. It is a national strategic asset critical to the energy transition, supporting significant economic opportunities for Canadians.

The Canadians for CANDU campaign calls on the federal and provincial governments to support the only made-in-Canada nuclear technology on the market to help the country reach net-zero and support a thriving domestic nuclear ecosystem.

The choice is clear. It's time to choose CANDU.

ABOUT CANADIANS FOR CANDU

Canadians for CANDU includes industry leaders, members of the domestic supply-chain, academics, and citizens who believe Canadian expertise and innovation has a leading role to play in the deployment of nuclear energy solutions at home and abroad. canadiansforcandu.com

ABOUT ES FOX LIMITED

Headquartered in Niagara Falls, E.S. Fox Limited operates full-service regional offices across Ontario, including within all major nuclear facilities. The company delivers millions of direct-hire person-hours annually, specializing in Safety Monitoring, Quality Assurance, Engineering, Project Management, and more. Their core expertise includes Structural, Mechanical, and Electrical work, as well as Sheet Metal, HVAC, Refrigeration, Millwrighting, Rigging, and Boilermaking.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

