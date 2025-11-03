Photo opportunity between Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and Mr. Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of AtkinsRéalis

PARIS, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, will have several experts participating in various sessions at the World Nuclear Exhibition 2025 in Paris from November 4-6. The Company will also be hosting talks at its booth at stand M058 in Parc des Expositions - Hall 6 – Villepinte, on a range of subjects: from new build, life extension and operational reliability, to digital transformation, and waste management. These are open to all attendees, and media.

On November 4 at 4:15 pm (Paris time), at the AtkinsRéalis booth (M058)-- The International Atomic Energy Agency Celebrates AtkinsRéalis Joining its Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme.

Ian L. Edwards (AtkinsRéalis President & CEO) will join IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi for a signing and handshake ceremony, marking AtkinsRéalis' entrance into the IAEA's Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellowship Programme, which aims to increase the number of women in the nuclear field. AtkinsRéalis' support of the program will see the Company provide bursaries to five female employees in its Nuclear sector, covering their tuition costs to pursue graduate studies in nuclear-engineering related fields.

Our Expert Panellists

November 4

2:15-3:30 pm (Paris time), Fast-tracking New Nuclear Programs: International Experiences



Ian L. Edwards (President & CEO) will join a panel sharing his perspectives on how to fast-track nuclear programmes, as governments around the world grapple with their climate change objectives and energy security issues. Implementing nuclear programs represents a complex and multidimensional challenge: rigorous planning, significant investment, and strict risk management. The time for developing a nuclear program, whether in a newcomer country, or in a country already having nuclear installations is around 10 to 15 years. As the pledge to triple the nuclear capacity by 2050 has been endorsed by 31 countries, nuclear programs, including fuel cycles, have to speed up and benefit from each other's experiences. The panel will bring together international experts, political decision-makers, industry representatives and researchers to share experiences from diverse countries, to identify the best practices in terms of planning, management and regulation of a new nuclear program, and the technical, economic, environmental, safety and nuclear safety challenges.





Peter Sell (Technical Director) discusses how delivering nuclear power differently is critical to achieving net zero targets with greater speed, safety, and efficiency. This workshop explores how replication, collaboration, and modularisation are reshaping the way we design and build nuclear power plants. Through real-world insights from both designers and contractors, including representatives from Sizewell C and EDF, Peter will uncover lessons learned from replication projects, showcasing collaborative approaches that highlight how modular construction is boosting productivity and predictability in project delivery.

November 5th

3-3:50 pm (Paris time), Workshop Room 3-- CANDU: The Natural Choice



Julianne den Decker (SVP, Operations) and Todd Smith (VP, Marketing and Business Development) host a session to discuss what makes CANDU® technology the natural choice to power the energy needs of the future. They will examine what sets CANDU reactors apart: from natural uranium to online refuelling to medical isotopes – along with its design implications and track record. International CANDU reactor programmes across the globe will also be discussed.

November 6th

9:30-10:20 am (Paris time), Workshop Room 1-- Partnerships for Progress: Industry and Government Collaboration in New Nuclear Markets



Maura McDonald (VP, Key Account and Stakeholder Management) will join a panel of Canadian nuclear industry leaders to discuss how Canada's coordinated approach linking government, regulators, academia, and industry, offers a proven framework for advancing nuclear collaboration abroad. This panel explores how new nuclear markets can leverage such partnerships to strengthen local supply chains, expand training opportunities, and accelerate workforce development. Participants from the Canadian industry will share practical insights on building sustainable cooperation and unlocking opportunities for shared growth.

Media availabilities

Interview availabilities with AtkinsRéalis executives and experts are accessible onsite to accredited media attending the conference, or virtually. To arrange an interview, please contact Daniela Pizzuto, Director of External Communications, at [email protected] or call/text +1 (514) 248-3116.

About AtkinsRéalis' Nuclear sector

AtkinsRéalis is the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of Canadian-owned CANDU nuclear technology deployed around the world, including its latest models: the CANDU EC6 (700 MW Gen III+ reactor), and the CANDU MONARK™ (1,000 MW Gen III+ reactor). CANDU technology is the only large reactor in the world that uses natural uranium with zero enrichment needs, and which allows for the co-production of medical radioisotopes for cancer detection and treatment. The Company additionally provides advisory and engineering services to other nuclear developers across the whole nuclear lifecycle.

Some of the company's marquee Nuclear projects globally include CANDU life extension programs in Canada, CANDU new builds in Romania, the Sizewell C and Hinkley Point C new builds in the UK, the Darlington SMR in Canada, the Rolls Royce SMR in the UK, Energy Northwest's SMR project in the US in support of Amazon, and multiple contracts for site remediation work for the US Department of Energy.

AtkinsRéalis' Nuclear sector has also launched a number of strategic projects and initiatives in the last year to help the Company meet the unprecedented global demand for nuclear power solutions. This includes signing a strategic collaboration agreement with EDF, working toward the restart of a heavy water production plant in Argentina, signing numerous Preferred Vendor Agreements with Canadian nuclear suppliers, and extending a strategic partnership in nuclear robotics with Kinova.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us LinkedIn .

