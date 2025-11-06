MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, has been selected by Hydro One Networks Inc. (Hydro One), an Ontario-based company with almost 10,000 employees, for a multi-year Owner's Engineer mandate for the expansion of their Bowmanville Switching Station. The expansion of the substation, situated across from the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station, will enable grid connection of the planned build of four Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) by Ontario Power Generation (OPG) at the adjacent Darlington New Nuclear Project site.

"Delivering nation-building energy projects in Canada and around the world has been a hallmark of our work in the Power & Renewables sector for decades," commented Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "Our sector has been involved in marquee projects globally, supported by our centre of excellence in Canada. AtkinsRéalis is perfectly suited to deliver work on this substation, which is a critical link in supplying electricity from the Darlington New Nuclear Project to the people of southern Ontario, including Toronto."

Additional electricity is required to meet southern Ontario's soaring power consumption, driven by population growth and key demand factors such as new electrified rail transport in Canada's largest regional economic engine. GO Transit electrification and the new Ontario Line alone are anticipated to add a further 100 megawatts of energy demand to Toronto's system.1

AtkinsRéalis' Power & Renewables experts will provide engineering, as well as project & program management services to Hydro One. The engineering work will support the establishment of a new 500 kV switchyard next to the existing substation site-- doubling its capacity and expanding the site by an anticipated 30-40 acres.2 This new capacity will relieve current power congestion along transmission corridors in the area. The expansion is planned for completion prior to all four SMRs coming online.

In addition to the installation of the new switchyard, the project will consist of the installation of new breakers, disconnect switches, and all supporting equipment. The site is also being planned to contain a new multi-purpose building to house control, protection, telecommunication and auxiliary equipment. New line entrance structures will enable the interconnection of high voltage transmission lines to evacuate the power generated into the Hydro One power grid.

"Transmission and distribution infrastructure is one of the backbones of Ontario's significant electricity build-out program and requires sustained expansion," said Stéphanie Vaillancourt, President, Canada, AtkinsRéalis. "Building on our extensive national portfolio of transmission and distribution work, this mandate exemplifies how we win and deliver work with our differentiated end-to-end capabilities, while strengthening our relationship with Hydro One."

AtkinsRéalis is currently executing several major Power & Renewables initiatives important to Canada. These projects include:

Owner's Engineer role on the Champlain Hudson Power Express project: a 545 km buried cable transmission line carrying 1,250 MW of clean power from Quebec to New York City. 3

Engineering and design services being provided to TES Canada for their Projet Mauricie green hydrogen hub in Quebec. It will be one of the largest clean hydrogen projects in Canada, producing up to 70,000 tonnes per year. 4

Project management--including engineering, integrated procurement, and construction management-- for the refurbishment of Rio Tinto's Isle-Maligne hydropower plant in Alma, Quebec.5

Internationally, AtkinsRéalis is involved in the Interconnection Project between Egypt and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with a 3,000 MW, 1,300 km transmission line: the first of its kind in the region and benefiting over 20 million people.6

