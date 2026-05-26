MONTREAL, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, has been appointed by EDF (Électricité de France) and Sizewell C Limited to a broad Professional Services framework. The appointment extends the multidisciplinary work AtkinsRéalis delivers across EDF's existing fleet of nuclear power plants and its new build Hinkley Point C program for an initial five-year term, with the option to extend by a further five years. It also encompasses engineering services delivered at Sizewell C nuclear new build program.

The framework ensures AtkinsRéalis will continue to support EDF as a trusted delivery partner during a vital transition period as some of its existing plants enter vital life extension programs, others shift towards the end of operational life, and as Hinkley Point C prepares for operations as the UK's first large-scale reactor for a generation. The inclusion of Sizewell C will also help to realize the full benefits of replication as the AtkinsRéalis team applies the knowledge and experience from Hinkley Point C to the new build program as it enters construction phase.

"EDF has been a major client to our Nuclear business for over two decades, and this framework is a continuation of the vital work we have been delivering across operational and new build programs for EDF Energy and Sizewell C in the UK," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis. "Our proven ability to provide a breadth of capabilities strengthens our role as a strategic partner with EDF and reinforces our leading position as a truly end-to-end engineering services provider in the global nuclear industry."

Under the new Professional Services Framework, AtkinsRéalis will support EDF Nuclear Services, EDF Nuclear Operations, Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C across more than 60 different technical and project delivery disciplines, from design and engineering to program management and consultancy.

"There are over 3000 experienced AtkinsRéalis employees working across civil nuclear programs in the EMEA region, from structural and mechanical engineers to specialists in digital design, project delivery and decommissioning," said Joe St Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis. "This new framework enables EDF and Sizewell C to seamlessly access our specialists for any of their UK programs, reinforcing our ability to act as a trusted delivery partner during this crucial period of their nuclear operations."

The latest appointment builds on AtkinsRéalis' well-established partnership with EDF Energy, working across its operational and new build program in the UK for over 25 years, including both Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C in its UK EPR program. In 2025, AtkinsRéalis and EDF also signed a strategic partnership agreement to collaborate on new nuclear reactor opportunities internationally.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital advisory services. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services and Nuclear, as steward of CANDU® nuclear technology. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", "us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's expectations or strategies constitute "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "aims", "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "cost savings", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "goal", "intends", "likely", "may", "objective", "outlook", "plans", "projects", "should", "synergies", "target", "vision", "will" , or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2025 annual management disclosure & analysis ("2025 MD&A") (particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgments and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report our Results") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section. If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Those risks are identified in the 2025 MD&A (particularly in the section entitled "Risk and Uncertainties"), as may be updated from time to time in the Company's interim quarterly MD&A, are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

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