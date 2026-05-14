MONTREAL, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, today announced that the nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 23, 2026 were duly elected as directors of AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders held on May 14, 2026 in person and via webcast (the "Meeting'') are set out below.

According to proxies received and ballots cast, each of the following eleven (11) nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until such person's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Gary C. Baughman 121,346,972 99.01 % 1,213,020 0.99 % Mary-Ann Bell 121,015,387 98.74 % 1,544,607 1.26 % Christie J.B. Clark 120,683,008 98.47 % 1,876,986 1.53 % Ian L. Edwards 122,132,011 99.65 % 427,983 0.35 % Nathalie Marcotte 121,449,969 99.09 % 1,110,023 0.91 % Ruby McGregor-Smith 122,094,599 99.62 % 465,395 0.38 % Robert Paré 121,450,304 99.09 % 1,109,688 0.91 % Michael B. Pedersen 122,125,200 99.65 % 434,794 0.35 % Sam Shakir 122,091,717 99.62 % 468,277 0.38 % Benita M. Warmbold 120,891,791 98.64 % 1,668,201 1.36 % William L. Young 119,544,695 97.54 % 3,015,298 2.46 %

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be published on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital advisory services. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services and Nuclear, as steward of CANDU® nuclear technology. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For more information: Media: Antoine Calendrier, Vice President, Global External Communications, [email protected]; Investors, Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]