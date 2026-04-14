MONTREAL, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis, a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, and Hanwha Ocean, a global shipbuilding and submarine manufacturer, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on opportunities to strengthen Canada's submarine capabilities and reinforce a resilient Canadian defence industrial base.

Memorandum of Understanding Signing Ceremony between AtkinsRéalis and Hanwha Ocean (CNW Group/AtkinsRéalis)

Aligned with Canada's new Defence Industrial Strategy, the agreement marks an initial step in an ambitious partnership between AtkinsRéalis and Hanwha Ocean and creates a framework for long-term collaboration to explore opportunities supporting Canada's submarine capability, including the sustainment and development of domestic industrial capacity. It combines AtkinsRéalis' deep expertise in submarine infrastructure across the entire lifecycle - including its extensive experience supporting the UK's submarine enterprise - with Hanwha Ocean's proven submarine design and manufacturing capability.

"At a time when resilience and sovereignty matter more than ever, the Defence Industrial Strategy reinforces a simple idea: security and prosperity go together," said Stéphanie Vaillancourt, President, Canada, AtkinsRéalis. "This memorandum of understanding is a practical step to explore how AtkinsRéalis' global experience in defence, combined with our Canadian capabilities, can support Hanwha Ocean in strengthening Canada's sovereign submarine readiness and resilience, which will in turn support a high-tech manufacturing base and generate long-term economic benefits at home."

"Hanwha Ocean believes strong submarine programs are built on capable partners, proven delivery and a clear industrial framework," said Steve SK Jeong, Senior Executive Vice President, Hanwha Ocean. "AtkinsRéalis brings strong experience in complex systems and lifecycle support, together with a strong understanding of the Canadian environment. Through this MoU, we have established a practical basis to explore how our teams can work together in submarine capability, industrial capability development in Canada, and long-term support, with the aim of creating lasting value for Canadian industry."

The MoU identifies three areas of intended collaboration:

Submarine infrastructure design and delivery across the full platform lifecycle, working alongside government, industry and the Royal Canadian Navy;

Supporting the establishment of manufacturing capability in Canada, helping to create the industrial base required for domestic submarine production and related initiatives;

Leveraging the strengths, technologies, and industrial capabilities of AtkinsRéalis and Hanwha Ocean in the Nuclear, Power, and wider Defence sectors to generate new strategic collaborative opportunities for Korean and Canadian industry in these high-technology markets. Such collaboration would support Hanwha Ocean's Industrial and Technological Benefits (ITB) obligations.

AtkinsRéalis has extensive experience across the UK's submarine enterprise, supporting both Ministry of Defence organisations and OEMs. The company's portfolio includes working with Rolls-Royce Submarines for over 27 years, with AtkinsRéalis recently appointed to a multi-year nuclear and engineering partnership and as fissile design partner alongside Mott MacDonald, both appointments positioning AtkinsRéalis to support the delivery of the trilateral AUKUS submarine programme. AUKUS will deliver the UK's next generation of conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines and support Australia in acquiring this capability for the first time. Additionally, since 2010 AtkinsRéalis has provided a range of expertise to Babcock International in its work at Devonport Royal Dockyard in Plymouth, England, where the Royal Navy's nuclear-powered submarines are maintained, refuelled and overhauled.

In addition to its expertise in the defence sector, AtkinsRéalis is the steward of CANDU® nuclear technology, operating on four continents, including in South Korea, where three CANDU® reactors are in operation today out of a total of four built since 1977.

About Hanwha Ocean

Hanwha Ocean is a leading global shipbuilder with more than four decades of experience in complex naval and commercial shipbuilding programs. Supported by its large-scale, integrated shipyard in Geoje, South Korea, that spans 5-square kilometres and has more than 31,000 employees, the company combines proven industrial capacity with operational experience to deliver modern, in-service naval platforms backed by a resilient through-life support model. Since its establishment in 1973, Hanwha Ocean has delivered more than 1,400 vessels worldwide, and has built deep expertise in the design, construction, and sustainment of submarines and surface combatants for the Republic of Korea Navy. The company builds approximately 45 commercial and naval ships each year. For more information, visit: www.hanwhaocean.com.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For more information: Antoine Calendrier, Vice President, Global External Communications, [email protected]