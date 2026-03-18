MONTREAL, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, has been recognized as one of the 2026 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

AtkinsRéalis is recognized among 138 companies across 17 countries and 40 industries, placing it within a selective global group of organizations acknowledged for leading with integrity and embedding ethics & compliance into strategy, culture, and operations.

"Being recognized among the World's Most Ethical Companies® reflects the standards we hold ourselves to across our business and around the world. Integrity is part of who we are, it guides how we behave, how we collaborate, and how we deliver complex infrastructure and energy projects. I am proud of the culture we've built over time and of our people, who demonstrate integrity in their decisions everyday" said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO at AtkinsRéalis.

AtkinsRéalis' recognition reflects:

A robust and independent Integrity function, reporting directly to the Board of Directors with quarterly reviews of key performance indicators (KPIs), heatmaps, and investigation summaries, supported by an award-winning Code of Conduct 1 and targeted training for all risk levels.

reporting directly to the Board of Directors with quarterly reviews of key performance indicators (KPIs), heatmaps, and investigation summaries, supported by an award-winning Code of Conduct and targeted training for all risk levels. Comprehensive due diligence controls , including multistep partner reviews, international project integrity assessments, and mandatory conflict of interest disclosures.

, including multistep partner reviews, international project integrity assessments, and mandatory conflict of interest disclosures. A transparent approach to culture and accountability, supported by an Annual Integrity Report published externally, quarterly investigation statistics shared internally, and leadership performance metrics tied to integrity.

"Ethisphere's assessment is rigorous and earning this designation demonstrates that our practices stand alongside the best in the world. It affirms our continuous investment in governance, culture measurement, and ethical risk management," added Dr. Hentie Dirker, Chief Sustainability and Integrity Officer.

Along with this recognition, AtkinsRéalis has earned Ethisphere's Compliance Leader Verification™ every year since 2019, highlighting its longstanding commitment to world‑class ethics and compliance practices.

Methodology & Scoring

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment is grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, which requires companies to provide 240+ documented proof points on practices that support robust ethics and compliance, including: corporate governance, program structure and resourcing, written standards, training, awareness, and communication, risk assessment and auditing, investigations, enforcement, discipline and incentives, measurement of ethical culture, third-party risk management, and environmental and social impact.

That data undergoes further qualitative analysis by Ethisphere's panel of experts who spend thousands of hours vetting and evaluating each year's group of applicants.

This process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify best-in-class ethics and compliance practices from organizations across industries and from around the world.

"Congratulations to AtkinsRéalis for achieving recognition as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. As we mark the 20th class of honorees, this group continues to raise the bar for business integrity by embedding ethics into everyday decision-making and long-term strategy. Companies with strong ethics, compliance, and governance programs are built for better long-term performance," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair.

Honorees

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

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1 Source: Gold and Silver medals for our 2024 Code of Conduct Certification from Brandon Hall Awards, https://excellenceawards.brandonhall.com/winners/

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

Antoine Calendrier, Vice President, Global External Communications, [email protected]; Investors: Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]