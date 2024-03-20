MONTREAL, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis [SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.] (TSX: ATRL), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, was awarded a Public Assistance Grant Management Services contract by Florida's Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) to manage relief funding in support of Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts and community response, as well as the implementation of measures to mitigate future hazards.

"The pace of climate change's impact on the natural and built environment is accelerating, unfortunately; we've prepared for this by ensuring that we have disaster response expertise across North America, enabling us to advise clients on how best to expedite and allocate available emergency funding for rapid recovery and investments in future climate resilience," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis.

AtkinsRéalis is providing Technical Assistance (TA), Public Assistance (PA) and grant management services in 21 Florida counties on behalf of FDEM under the multi-year contract. The Company's comprehensive knowledge of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) PA program and on-site senior level TA professionals will significantly benefit applicants identifying and filing for eligible recovery projects from Hurricane Idalia. AtkinsRéalis has supported the State of Florida following every major storm and disaster since 1992, when Hurricane Andrew damaged and destroyed nearly 200,000 homes in South Florida. The Company has distributed over US$50 billion in grant management support funding and facilitated oversight on more than 50,000 projects nationwide since 2005.

"AtkinsRéalis is an industry leader in providing comprehensive recovery and post-disaster services," said Steve Morriss, President, U.S., Latin America, and Minerals & Metals, AtkinsRéalis. "We've stood at the helm of emergency response in Florida for more than 30 years, and with nearly one-third of our nationwide staff residing in the Sunshine State, we are uniquely positioned and experienced to administer FEMA programs to our local communities in need."

Hurricane Idalia was a Category 3 storm that caused widespread flooding in both Florida and Georgia in August 2023; storm damages have been estimated between US$2 billion and US$5 billion1.

AtkinsRéalis currently provides PA support to Florida for Hurricane Ian recovery and COVID-19. The Company has provided FEMA Public Assistance, Individual Assistance and Hazard Mitigation Assistance program support at all levels of government, from project initiation through closeout. AtkinsRéalis' strong emphasis on project management enables efficient and rapid response to extreme events that span from wildfires in California and Hawaii to flooding in Colorado and across the south and from major winter storms in the northeast to severe weather along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts.

