AtkinsRéalis Completes Acquisition of Ireland-based Engineering and Project Management Consultancy Firm TOBIN

MONTREAL, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Patrick J Tobin & Co. Ltd. (TOBIN), a leading Irish engineering and project management consultancy firm headquartered in Galway, Ireland.

"The acquisition of TOBIN is an important step in our growth strategy for Ireland as we increase our size, scale and depth of capabilities. TOBIN brings highly complementary expertise, strong regional relationships and an excellent reputation for delivery. Together, we are well positioned to expand our impact and play a bigger role in delivering the country's future infrastructure and energy priorities," said Ian L. Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer, AtkinsRéalis.

The acquisition of TOBIN with its approximately 200 employees working across five offices in Ireland further strengthens AtkinsRéalis' local footprint to over 700 employees and bolstering its capabilities to support Ireland's ambitious program of infrastructure development.

"This is a significant milestone for our business and our people. Becoming part of AtkinsRéalis gives us greater scale and access to global expertise, while staying true to the values and client focus that have underpinned our success in Ireland. We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we continue to grow together and deliver for clients in the future," said Ciaran McGovern, Managing Director, TOBIN.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital advisory services. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services and Nuclear, as the steward of CANDU® nuclear technology. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About TOBIN

Founded in 1952, TOBIN is a multidisciplinary engineering and environmental consultancy firm with a legacy of delivering major projects across Ireland. Headquartered in Galway, with additional offices in Dublin, Castlebar, Limerick and Sligo, TOBIN has approximately 200 employees, whose expertise spans civil and structural engineering, water and utilities, environmental and planning services, transport, and quantity surveying. Our vision is to deliver tomorrow's resilient infrastructure through the effective engagement of our professional teams today. TOBIN has operated across both the private and public sectors in Ireland for over seven decades delivering large scale projects and programmes in a sustainable manner. We aspire to technical excellence, innovation, effective engagement with clients and the creation of value through the application of our considerable knowledge base. News and information are available at www.tobin.ie or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's expectations or strategies constitute "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "objective", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", "likely", or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2024 annual management disclosure & analysis ("MD&A") (particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgments and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report our Results") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section. If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Those risks are identified in the Company's 2025 annual MD&A (particularly in the section entitled "Risk and Un certainties"), as may be updated from time to time in the Company's interim quarterly MD&A, are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

For More Information: Media Investors: Antoine Calendrier, Vice President, Global External Communications, [email protected]; Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000 ext. 57553, [email protected]