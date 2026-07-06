AtkinsRéalis signs new civil works agreement at Sizewell C

MONTREAL, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, has signed a new five-year framework agreement to continue its civil works role at Sizewell C, a new 3.2 - GW nuclear plant in the south of England. AtkinsRéalis will act as design partner for the permanent civil works, building on years of support to the Sizewell C project through joint commitments on schedules and delivery excellence.

"Common outcomes and shared responsibility across delivery partners maximize opportunities for innovation and collaboration", said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis. "This appointment reinforces AtkinsRéalis' expertise in delivering new nuclear build programs and the confidence placed in our teams at Sizewell C to help de-risk delivery and achieve greater certainty for this nationally significant project."

AtkinsRéalis is providing multidisciplinary design and engineering services across the permanent plant design at Sizewell C, including the Conventional Island, Balance of Plant, Heat Sink Buildings and Ancillary Works.

This builds on the extensive role AtkinsRéalis has played to date across planning, consenting and enabling work phases at Sizewell C, and enables AtkinsRéalis to continue bringing both new and established digital tools into the delivery of the civil works program.

"AtkinsRéalis has played a significant role in design and engineering management at Sizewell C since 2019, bringing knowledge, experience and learnings from a decade of delivery at Hinkley Point C. Our design and engineering teams have pioneered new digital technology and data-led design to streamline schedules, increase certainty and mitigate program risks at Sizewell C. This new agreement renews our commitment to realizing the full benefits of replication and unlocking even greater efficiencies through excellence in delivery," said Joe St. Julian, President, Nuclear, AtkinsRéalis.

Under the new agreement, AtkinsRéalis has reinforced its commitment to building a lasting impact in the community at Sizewell C, including through its work with local supply chains as well as strategic programs with schools and further education facilities to build interest and awareness of careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) that have already reached over 1,500 students at more than 50 schools and colleges in and around Suffolk.

In the UK, AtkinsRéalis supports EDF's (Électricité de France) operational fleet and new build program, including design & civil, mechanical, electrical, process and nuclear engineering support for the end-to-end development of Hinkley Point C. Prior to this agreement, AtkinsRéalis delivered a broad program of design, engineering and project management at Sizewell C, including the design and engineering of vital utilities and water networks, earthworks, buildings and structures to create the construction site; new infrastructure including upgrades to local rail and road links, new marine and landing facilities; along with new offsite accommodation campuses, freight management and park and ride facilities.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital advisory services. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services and Nuclear, as steward of CANDU® nuclear technology. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About AtkinsRéalis' Nuclear Sector

AtkinsRéalis has over 70 years of global nuclear expertise, delivering nuclear technology products and full-service solutions to nuclear utilities around the world. AtkinsRéalis is the steward of CANDU® nuclear technology, operating on four continents, and provides advisory and engineering services to other nuclear developers. With an innovative technology portfolio, including access to over 500 patented solutions, AtkinsRéalis solves technically complex challenges across the whole nuclear lifecycle from design and new build through asset management and from life extension and late life management through decommissioning and waste management. AtkinsRéalis operates and manages government nuclear research sites, transforming ageing infrastructure and safely managing legacy nuclear waste. AtkinsRéalis' CANDU technology also allows for the co-production of medical radioisotopes for cancer detection and treatment. The company also supports cancer treatment through its partnership with TerraPower to extract isotopes from legacy nuclear material. Learn more on our Nuclear market page.

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", "us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's expectations or strategies constitute "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "aims", "anticipates", "assumes", "believes", "cost savings", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "goal", "intends", "likely", "may", "objective", "outlook", "plans", "projects", "should", "synergies", "target", "vision", "will" , or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2025 annual management disclosure & analysis ("2025 MD&A") (particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgments and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report our Results") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section. If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Those risks are identified in the 2025 MD&A (particularly in the section entitled "Risk and Uncertainties"), as may be updated from time to time in the Company's interim quarterly MD&A, are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE AtkinsRéalis

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