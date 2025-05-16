MONTREAL, May 16, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, announced today that it has been awarded a seven-year contract by Rio Tinto for the refurbishment of the Isle-Maligne hydropower plant in Alma, Quebec. AtkinsRéalis will provide execution engineering, integrated procurement, and construction management services to extend the hydropower plant's operational life for decades to come.

"We've specialized in executing large-scale hydropower projects for over a century and the life extension work on this historic hydropower plant will be guided by our commitment to sustainability and our purpose—to engineer a better future for our planet and its people," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis.

Commissioned in 1926 as the world's largest hydropower plant, Isle-Maligne1 is set to undergo a comprehensive refurbishment. AtkinsRéalis' cross-regional teams will use cutting-edge technologies and best practices to replace eight of the 12 turbine-alternator groups and upgrade corresponding water passages, along with the architectural, structural, electrical, and mechanical elements of the balance of the plant.

"Our long-standing partnership with Rio Tinto is based on effective collaboration and our proven ability to work and deliver on complex, high-impact projects." said Stéphanie Vaillancourt, President, Canada, AtkinsRéalis. "Collaboration, excellence, resilience and health-safety will be the driving forces behind our work on this project. These principles are essential for empowering the surrounding communities and advancing the development of a low-carbon economy."

Past hydropower plant refurbishment mandates by AtkinsRéalis include the Rio Tinto's Shipshaw Expansion Project, OPG's Calabogie Redevelopment project, and BC Hydro's John Hart Generating Station Replacement project.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

References in this press release to the "Company", "AtkinsRéalis", "we", us" and "our" mean, as the context may require, AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. or all or some of its subsidiaries or joint arrangements or associates. Statements made in this press release that describe the Company's expectations or strategies constitute "forward-looking statements", which can be identified by the use of the conditional or forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "objective", "plans", "projects", "should", "will", "likely", or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements also include any other statements that do not refer to historical facts. The Company cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and that its actual actions or results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are presented for the purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding certain key elements of the Company's current objectives, strategic priorities, expectations and plans, and in obtaining a better understanding of the Company's business and anticipated operating environment. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are based on a number of assumptions believed by the Company to be reasonable as at the date hereof. The assumptions are set out throughout the Company's 2024 annual management disclosure & analysis ("2024 MD&A") (particularly in the sections entitled "Critical Accounting Judgments and Key Sources of Estimation Uncertainty" and "How We Analyze and Report our Results") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.atkinsrealis.com under the "Investors" section. If these assumptions are inaccurate, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. In addition, important risk factors could cause the Company's assumptions and estimates to be inaccurate and actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these forward-looking statements. Those risks are identified in the 2024 MD&A (particularly in the section entitled "Risk and Un certainties"), as may be updated from time to time in the Company's interim quarterly MD&A, are not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements herein reflect the Company's expectations as at the date of this press release and are subject to change after this date. The Company does not undertake to update publicly or to revise any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable legislation or regulation. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

For more information : Media, Harold Fortin, Senior Director, Global External Communications, [email protected]; Investors, Denis Jasmin, Vice President, Investor Relations, 514-393-8000, ext. 57553, [email protected]