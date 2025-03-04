AtkinsRéalis Announces Changes to Senior Leadership Team

MONTREAL, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - AtkinsRéalis Group Inc. (TSX: ATRL), a world-class engineering services and nuclear company with offices around the world, today announces key changes to its senior leadership team to further strengthen our capability to deliver on our Delivering Excellence, Driving Growth strategy. These appointments ensure that AtkinsRéalis has the senior leadership to meet the objectives and priorities we have set for our business in the coming years.

New Appointments

The following appointments, effective March 1, 2025, further strengthen our senior leadership team, bringing individuals with significant expertise and experience to deliver our growth and operating margin priorities in Engineering Services, while also continuing to strengthen our nuclear leadership team. This will enhance our project execution and delivery capability, as global demand for nuclear energy has fuelled the significant increase in our project backlog. All four leaders are highly skilled, and each will bring fresh perspectives and be pivotal in continuing to drive the Company forward. These appointments are the result of strong succession plans built over time and show both the strength in depth and the deep operational experience we have within the Company.

Richard Robinson, currently President of UK & Ireland, will become President – Asia, Middle East & Australia (AMEA) and oversee the Company's expansion in AMEA, building on its long-standing local presence in rapidly growing markets through the delivery of major infrastructure, transportation and clean energy programs. Drawing on a wealth of international experience, including previously leading large engineering businesses in the Middle East, Richard will focus on maximizing the growth potential across the region and will continue to oversee our expansion in the global Defence market.

Chris Ball, currently Chief Operating Officer of AtkinsRéalis' Nuclear business, joins the Company's Executive Committee and will replace Richard as President, UK & Ireland and be responsible for the Company's significant presence across the region, with over 12,000 employees providing end-to-end engineering, program management and advisory services.

Nigel White, currently Chief Risk Officer, will become the Chief Operating Officer for the Nuclear sector. Nigel brings over three decades of international experience delivering large complex projects, and his experience will be invaluable to ensuring the necessary project management, operational and risk processes are embedded in the Nuclear sector, with a particular focus on the life extension and new build projects.

Joël Taché, currently Senior Vice-President, Finance, Commercial and Risk for the Nuclear sector will replace Nigel as Chief Risk Officer and will also join the Executive Committee. Joël has significant experience in risk management at global organisations over many years, including in his previous role as Vice-President, Corporate Risk Management at the Company.

Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis, said: "These appointments highlight the strength and experience we have within AtkinsRéalis. I am confident that their expertise, combined with their deep knowledge of our organization, our clients, and the countries we operate in, will enhance our ability to drive growth, deliver excellence and manage risk across Engineering Services, Nuclear and the wider organisation. I am delighted to welcome Chris, Richard, Nigel, and Joël into their new roles within the Company, and work closely with them to deliver on our strategic agenda."

Office of the COO

AtkinsRéalis is also announcing today that Philip Hoare will be stepping down as Chief Operating Officer to pursue other professional opportunities. He will be staying in his role until the summer of 2025 allowing a suitable transition period to find a replacement for this role, and to continue to work on delivering the key priorities of driving growth and achieving consistent and sustainable margin performance improvement through the development, optimization, and deployment of AtkinsRéalis' global capabilities.

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Philip for his invaluable contributions to AtkinsRéalis over many years, and to me personally. Under his leadership, he has established a robust framework for the COO's office, fostering a structured approach to delivering excellence and driving growth," said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO of AtkinsRéalis.

About AtkinsRéalis

Created by the integration of long-standing organizations dating back to 1911, AtkinsRéalis is a world-class engineering services and nuclear company dedicated to engineering a better future for our planet and its people. We create sustainable solutions that connect people, data and technology to transform the world's infrastructure and energy systems. We deploy global capabilities locally to our clients and deliver unique end-to-end services across the whole life cycle of an asset including consulting, advisory & environmental services, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and capital. The breadth and depth of our capabilities are delivered to clients in strategic sectors such as Engineering Services, Nuclear and Capital. News and information are available at www.atkinsrealis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

