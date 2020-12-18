Athabasca Minerals Inc. Virtually Opens The Market
Dec 18, 2020, 11:15 ET
TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Robert Beekhuizen, Chief Executive Officer, Athabasca Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AMI) and his team joined Berk Sumen, Head, Company Services, TMX Group to celebrate the joint venture Duvernay Sand Project and open the market.
Duvernay Sand Project is one of the greenest projects of its kind, and one that will help reduce the reliance on imported sand with a local solution that brings sustainability and economic benefits to Canada.
Athabasca Minerals Inc. is an integrated group of companies focused on industrial minerals and technology, including exploration and development, aggregates marketing and midstream supply-logistics solutions. Business activities include aggregate production, sales and royalties from corporate-owned pits, management services of third-party pits, acquisitions of sand and gravel operations, integrated supply/delivery solutions of industrial minerals, and new venture development. The Corporation is strategically focused on growing its four business units: AMI Aggregates, AMI RockChain, AMI Silica and TerraShift Engineering. Management is continually pursuing opportunities for sustained growth and diversification in supplying aggregate products and industrial minerals. https://www.athabascaminerals.com/
Date: Friday, December 18, 2020
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
