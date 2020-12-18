Athabasca Minerals Inc. Virtually Opens The Market

Athabasca Minerals Inc. is an integrated group of companies focused on industrial minerals and technology, including exploration and development, aggregates marketing and midstream supply-logistics solutions. Business activities include aggregate production, sales and royalties from corporate-owned pits, management services of third-party pits, acquisitions of sand and gravel operations, integrated supply/delivery solutions of industrial minerals, and new venture development. The Corporation is strategically focused on growing its four business units: AMI Aggregates, AMI RockChain, AMI Silica and TerraShift Engineering. Management is continually pursuing opportunities for sustained growth and diversification in supplying aggregate products and industrial minerals. https://www.athabascaminerals.com/

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Date: Friday, December 18, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Tanya Finney, Director, Investor & Stakeholder Relations, 403-200-5093, [email protected]