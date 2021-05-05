ATCO Secures $28.7 Million, Takes Next Step Toward Building Australia's First Commercial Hydrogen Plant

ATCO and its joint-venture partner, Australian Gas Infrastructure Group (AGIG), are one of three projects to receive ARENA funding as part of its Renewable Hydrogen Deployment Funding Round. ARENA received 36 expressions of interest from across Australia, three of which obtained funding.

"This announcement demonstrates our ongoing commitment to actively invest in hydrogen developments to provide cleaner ways to power the world," said Nancy Southern Chair & CEO, ATCO Ltd. "It is also a testament to the strength and talent of our people who continue to innovate, transform and grow our business for the benefit of our commercial, industrial and residential customers, many of whom are seeking clean fuels options."

The funding enables our joint venture to move forward with additional planning to establish Australia's first commercial-scale green hydrogen supply chain. A final investment decision is expected in December 2021.

"Energy innovation and the transition to a clean fuels energy system is a central pillar of ATCO's overarching business strategy," Ms. Southern added. "We are committed to building a more sustainable future through innovation, investment in clean fuels and technology, and driving operational excellence. We continue to pioneer the innovative energy solutions our customers and partners are looking for, with a focus on enabling the transition to a net-zero emissions future."

The CEIP will include a 10MW electrolyser and plant capable of producing up to four tonnes of hydrogen per day, along with storage and delivery to the gas network injection points. The facility is planned to be co-located with a 180MW wind farm in Western Australia, which will provide the renewable energy to power the electrolyser.

A feasibility study was conducted into this project in 2020. The CEIP leverages ATCO's learnings from its Clean Energy Innovation Hub (CEIH), a pilot project which saw the company become the first in Australia to generate and use green hydrogen. Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced using renewable energy such as wind, solar or hydro.

ATCO is creating a hydrogen future

We are building Alberta's first hydrogen blending project in a section of Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta's residential natural gas distribution network. By blending five per cent hydrogen into the conventional natural gas system, we will be lowering carbon intensity, because hydrogen emits only water when it combusts.

We are working with Fortescue Metals Group in Australia to develop vehicle fuelling infrastructure. In 2020, we were awarded funding by the Government of Western Australia to support the development of the Hydrogen Vehicle Refuelling System. The H2 Refueller will fill a hydrogen vehicle's tank in less than five minutes, allowing it to travel up to 500 kilometres emissions-free. Commissioning is planned for Q4 of this year.

In 2020, we were able to successfully blend 10 per cent hydrogen as part of the CEIH, doubling the amount of hydrogen successfully blended in 2019. We have a long-term goal of blending up to 15 per cent hydrogen.

To learn more about ATCO's hydrogen projects and capabilities, please click here. For more information about our clean fuel, energy transition, climate change and energy stewardship initiatives, please visit the Sustainability section of our website and download our 2020 Sustainability Report.

With approximately 6,200 employees and assets of $22 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage and industrial water solutions); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

