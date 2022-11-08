ATCO FRONTEC EXPANDING U.S. PRESENCE WITH CONTRACT AWARD IN ALASKA

Company to provide camp support services for Pogo mine

ATCO Frontec, part of the ATCO Group, today announced its U.S. Division has been awarded a new three-year base contract to provide camp support services to Northern Star Resources' Pogo mine. The client has the option to extend the contract by two years. The gold mine is located approximately 220 kms (136 miles) southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska.

The worker accommodations feature two separate camps each with their own core facilities, including kitchen and dining. ATCO will provide management and administration, food services, housekeeping and janitorial, maintenance of site facilities, logistics and supply support, and bus operations for the 700-room facility.

"ATCO's proven ability to deliver services in remote and difficult locations in the North will ensure guests have a positive experience working away from home, from safe and comfortable accommodations to great food," said Jim Landon, President, ATCO Frontec. "As we grow our business in the U.S. market, we're bringing our expertise in workforce housing, facility maintenance services and disaster and emergency response to our American clients."

This will be the second Alaskan contract for ATCO Frontec. Its joint venture, ARCTEC Alaska, has provided operations and maintenance of the Alaska Radar System for United States Department of the Air Force since 1993. ATCO's Nasittuq partnership also operates and maintains the North Warning System for Canada and NORAD.

As part of its U.S. expansion, ATCO Frontec recently opened an office in Houston, Texas. ATCO Frontec already provides workforce lodging services for approximately 1300 construction workers at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in Ridgecrest, California, and operated the 1500-person Tuscan Ridge Lodge in support of the Paradise, California wildfire clean-up.

With approximately 6,400 employees and assets of $23 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage and industrial water solutions); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

