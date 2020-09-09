ATCO Delivers Spruce Meadows Surprise to Doorstep of Deserving Families

Watch the wonder and joy of this experience through the eyes of the children who participated in this once-in-a-lifetime experience: https://youtu.be/QoWJIimfluE

Spruce Meadows President & Chief Executive Officer, Linda Southern-Heathcott was moved by the experience, and stated, "Spruce Meadows is truly a family-friendly venue, and it was amazing to bring this joy to these deserving families."

These deserving families included: a helpful neighbour and wonderful family; a little girl who missed celebrating her seventh birthday at Spruce Meadows; a 9 year-old super-fan who misses Spruce Meadows so much that he set up a mini show jumping ring in his backyard; a young Rotarian demonstrating leadership and shaping the lives of youth; and a hard-working small business owner, dedicated mother, and her horse-loving family.

Winners stepped off their front lawns and into the transparent ATCO mobile trailer to enjoy video highlights of Spruce Meadows and Premier League soccer team, Cavalry FC, before immersing themselves in a virtual reality world of show jumping a horse in the 'Masters' tournament. Next was a live virtual concert by the Youth Singers of Calgary solo artists, David Morton and Dean Lauderdale, singing special requests for ATCO's guests. Sweet treats were abundant, including cotton candy, slushies, popcorn, candy apples–and Spruce Meadows staple–Purdy's ice cream bars.

Guests were then led outside and surprised by a live horse on their front lawn. Winners enjoyed petting the horse, feeding it carrots, and learning more about equestrian life. The day ended off with gifts and heartfelt thanks.

"We are truly missing our time at Spruce Meadows this summer, so I am thrilled that we can share a piece of its wonder with these deserving families," said Corey Evans, ATCO's Senior Manager, Corporate Sponsorships & Event Marketing.

As a proud partner of Spruce Meadows, ATCO is excited to bring this experience to Calgarians. Watch the virtual Spruce Meadows 'Masters' tournament from September 11-13, 2020 at https://www.youtube.com/user/SpruceMeadowsTV.

Spruce Meadows is a premier venue for sports and entertainment in Calgary, Alberta. This picturesque complex has captivated the worldwide audience of the sport of show jumping, and now, Canadian Premier League soccer.

With approximately 6,500 employees and assets of $22 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution and international electricity operations); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage and industrial water solutions); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

