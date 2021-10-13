ATCO becomes official energy supplier of the Edmonton Oilers and Rogers Place

As part of the relationship, ATCOenergy will be the exclusive supplier of natural gas and electricity to Rogers Place, keeping the lights on, the ice frozen and the fans warm. ATCO will also extend its sponsorship of the Oilers Hockey Clinic and Community Weekend event held in a different community in northern Alberta each year.

"In 2022, ATCO will celebrate 75 years of supporting communities where we are privileged to live, work and play," said Corey Evans, Director of Marketing, ATCO. "We are especially proud to support the Oilers Hockey Clinic and Community Weekend, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for children in northern Alberta communities to meet and learn from their hockey heroes."

"At Oilers Entertainment Group, we have been proud to call ATCOenergy the Official Energy Provider of Rogers Place since day one, and we are very excited to continue that relationship into the future," said Stew MacDonald, President & Chief Revenue Officer, Oilers Entertainment Group. "Throughout our relationship, we have been impressed with not only ATCO's commitment to their customers, but also their commitment to the community. An important element of our partnership has been the ATCO Hockey Clinics, with which ATCO has taken the Oilers experience to rural communities across Oil Country. ATCO continues to enrich the lives of Albertans and we couldn't be happier to call them our partner and our energy provider."

The agreement between ATCO Energy Ltd. and the Edmonton Oilers Entertainment Group runs through to the end of the 2025-2026 hockey season.

With approximately 6,200 employees and assets of $22 billion, ATCO is a diversified global corporation with investments in the essential services of Structures & Logistics (workforce and residential housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, workforce lodging services, facility operations and maintenance, defence operations services, and disaster and emergency management services); Utilities (electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations); Energy Infrastructure (electricity generation, energy storage and industrial water solutions); Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales); Transportation (ports and transportation logistics); and Commercial Real Estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com.

