ATCO Appoints Dawn Farrell and Kelly Koss-Brix to Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X, ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dawn Farrell and Kelly Koss-Brix to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. "We are thrilled to welcome Dawn Farrell and Kelly Koss-Brix to our Board of Directors," said Nancy Southern, Chair & Chief Executive Officer of ATCO Ltd. "Their wealth of experience, business and reputational insights, and leadership perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to partner and invest in life's essentials for a changing world. "

View PDF ATCO appoints Board directors (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

Ms. Farrell brings close to 40 years of experience in the energy industry, with senior executive roles at Trans Mountain, B.C. Hydro and TransAlta. She is currently the Chair of the Board for both Trans Mountain and The Chemours Company and serves on the board of Portland General Electric. Ms. Farrell has also been recognized for her contributions to the business community, including her current role as Chancellor of Mount Royal University. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Master in Economics from the University of Calgary.

Ms. Koss-Brix is a corporate and community leader in Alberta, where she is a member of the Board of Directors of Sentgraf Enterprises and an active participant in strategy and succession development in the Southern Office. She is also a member of the Boards of Directors of Canadian Utilities Limited and Spruce Meadows. She is an accomplished equestrian professional and former professional rider. She competed internationally for 15 years and was a member of the Canadian Equestrian Team prior to her retirement in 2017. She also serves as Vice-President, Development for an equestrian facility in Alberta. Ms. Koss-Brix obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Calgary and completed the Directors Education Program and obtained the ICD.D designation through the Rotman School of Management.

About ATCO

As a global enterprise ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $26 billion. ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and alternative fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of fly ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

Colin Jackson

Senior Vice President, Financial Operations

[email protected]

403-808-2636

Media Inquiries:

Kurt Kadatz

Director, Corporate Communications

[email protected]

587-228-4571

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.