ATBIM recognized at the 2021 Lipper Awards for excellence in investment fund management

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - ATB Investment Management Inc. (ATBIM) has been recognized by the 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards by having received a total of three awards, one in each of the following categories:

Mixed Assets Group

This is the fifth time ATBIM has received an award in this category, having previously won in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2018.

Canadian Fixed Income Balanced - Compass Conservative Balanced Portfolio Series A

In the fund award category over a 10-year performance period as of July 31, 2021 .

. Canadian Fixed Income Balanced - Compass Conservative Balanced Series F1

In the fund award category over a three- and five-year performance period as of July 31, 2021 .

"The awards are a testament of the disciplined process and philosophy that have guided ATBIM for nearly two decades." said Brett Kimak, President, ATB Investment Management Inc.. "Our team has constructed best-in-class portfolios, with our carefully-selected sub-advisor partners, built to withstand inevitable market shocks and deliver long-term value for our investors."

For more than 30 years and in 17 countries, the Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong, risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. "Recognition for long-term fund performance during a period that includes a global pandemic is important as this demonstrates the consistent quality and resilience of ATBIM's fund portfolios," said Ursula Holmsten, CEO of ATB Wealth, a division of ATB Financial.

To learn about the award methodology and see the complete list of winners, visit lipperfundawards.com .

About ATB Financial

With $55.6 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution that is a catalyst for economic growth in our province. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times. Today, ATB Financial's more than 5,000 team members love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 800,000 clients through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, and our digital banking options. Everything we do is focused on how we can serve Albertans—from providing expert advice and supporting entrepreneurs to helping Albertans buy a home and grow their wealth.

About ATB Investment Management Inc.

ATB Investment Management Inc. manages the Compass Portfolios and ATBIS Pools, and is the asset management division for ATB Financial. ATB Investment Management Inc., ATB Securities Inc. (Member, Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada; Member, Canadian Investor Protection Fund) and ATB Insurance Advisors Inc. are wholly owned subsidiaries of ATB Financial and operate under the trade name ATB Wealth. ATB Financial is a registered trademark.

About Refinitiv Lipper

With a 48-year track record of independent content, Refinitiv Lipper was the first to develop fund classifications that place funds in their respective peer group. Refinitiv Lipper data covers more than 345,000 share classes in over 80 countries. The Lipper Leader ratings are available for mutual funds registered for sale in 47 markets. Refinitiv Lipper provides independent insight on global collective investments, including mutual funds, retirement funds, hedge funds and fund fees and expenses. Refinitiv Lipper offers premium-quality data, fund ratings, analytical tools and global commentary through specialized product offerings. Trusted by investment professionals for more than 40 years, Refinitiv Lipper provides unparalleled expertise and insight to the funds industry.

Disclaimer

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Disclosure

Compass Conservative Balanced Fund was awarded two 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards in the Canadian Fixed Income Balanced category. The highest 20% of funds in each category are named Lipper Leaders for Consistent Return and receive a score of 5, the next 20% receive a score of 4, the middle 20% are scored 3, the next 20% are scored 2 and the lowest 20% are scored 1. The highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return in each category wins the Lipper Fund Award. Lipper Leader ratings change monthly. For more information, see lipperleaders.com .

Compass Conservative Balanced Series F1 was awarded the 2021 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Fixed Income Balanced category for the three and five year period ending July 31, 2021 out of a total of 74 and 69 funds respectively. Fund performance for the period ended July 31, 2021 is as follows: 13.51% (1 year), 8.74% (3 years), 7.46% (5 years) and 8.10% (since inception on October 31, 2011). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), N/A (10 years).

Compass Conservative Balanced Series A was awarded the 2021 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Fixed Income Balanced category for the ten year period ending July 31, 2021 out of a total of 55 funds. Performance for the period ended July 31, 2021 is as follows: 12.46% (1 year), 7.73% (3 years), 6.46% (5 years), 6.75% (10 years) and 6.24% (since inception on December 11, 2002). The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 5 (5 years), 5 (10 years).

ATB Wealth consists of a range of financial services provided by ATB Financial and certain of its subsidiaries. ATB Investment Management Inc., ATB Securities Inc., and ATB Insurance Advisors Inc. are individually licensed users of the registered trade name ATB Wealth. ATB Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund and Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

