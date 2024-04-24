ATB Wealth launches new location in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

CALGARY, AB, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - ATB Wealth, the wealth management arm of ATB Financial, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its Saskatoon, Saskatchewan location after the successful launch of its inaugural location outside of Alberta in Kelowna, British Columbia. The expansion marks a significant milestone for the bank, bringing its expert financial services and commitment to the vibrant Saskatoon community.

Located in River Landing in downtown Saskatoon, the new ATB Wealth location will offer comprehensive wealth management support to meet the diverse needs of individuals, families, and businesses in Saskatoon and the surrounding areas. This will include holistic wealth planning, investment solutions, private investment counsel, institutional portfolio management, and group wealth services.

"We are thrilled to be opening our doors in Saskatoon and look forward to serving this wonderful community," said Chris Turchansky, Group Head of Business and Wealth. "At ATB Financial, we remain devoted to the fundamental principle that financial planning expertise should be accessible to all, enriching lives and enhancing quality of life to empower its customers to achieve their financial goals. We are committed to providing innovative financial solutions and personalised service that help our customers thrive."

While April 23, 2024 marks the grand opening of the Saskatoon office of ATB Wealth, our local team has been actively serving the community since late 2023. During this time, we've embarked on partnerships with local organisations such as the Saskatoon Blades and Persephone Theatre. Moreover, we are delighted to partner with Gather Local Market as the sponsor of the Gather Collective Kitchen. This initiative aims to foster tangible, grassroots opportunities within Saskatoon's vibrant food community. We look forward to collaborating with other like-minded organisations that share our commitment to celebrating diversity within our communities.

"Although our roots are in Alberta, our fundamental principles are deeply embedded in fostering community connections—and we're excited to extend our presence to Saskatoon. Community involvement has always been an integral part of ATB Wealth, and since our recent arrival, we've seen the power of community," said Ursula Holmsten,CEO, ATB Wealth and EVP, ATB Financial. "Through our partnerships it's clear that ATB Wealth has joined a vibrant community. We look forward to supporting our clients and our neighbours in Saskatoon."

About ATB Financial

With $60.2 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 800,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com .

About ATB Wealth

ATB Wealth delivers investment advice, wealth planning and management services for individuals, businesses and institutions. ATB Investment Management Inc. and ATB Securities Inc. are individually licensed users of the registered trade name ATB Wealth. ATB Investment Management Inc. manages the Compass Portfolios and ATBIS Pools. ATB Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund and Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:

