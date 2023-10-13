ATB Wealth launches new location in Kelowna, British Columbia

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - ATB Wealth is pleased to announce the grand opening of its Kelowna, British Columbia location. For over two decades, ATB Wealth, the wealth management division of ATB Financial, has remained committed to the core belief that everyone should have access to financial planning expertise to enhance their quality of life.

ATB Wealth Kelowna at 1477 Saint Paul Street, Kelowna, B.C. (CNW Group/ATB Financial)

As the first location of ATB Wealth outside of Alberta, this momentous occasion brings with it the introduction of a dedicated team in Kelowna that will offer a personalized level of service with a local perspective to our valued clients. ATB Wealth recognizes the goal of investing extends beyond money. Focusing on a holistic wealth management approach, the team provides expert advice and proactive financial insight that adapts in an ever-changing world.

ATB Wealth Kelowna is proud to offer comprehensive wealth management support including holistic financial planning, investment solutions, private investment counsel, institutional portfolio management, and group wealth services.

"ATB Wealth has a long history of empowering our clients to dream big, navigate increasingly complex lives and make confident financial moves into the future," says Ursula Holmsten, CEO of ATB Wealth. "While our origins are in Alberta, our core values are firmly rooted in community—and we are thrilled to join the community of Kelowna. Our team of experts can serve with deep expertise and help our clients work through the complexities of their financial lives, so they can focus on the things that matter most to them."

While October 12, 2023 marks the grand opening of the Kelowna office of ATB Wealth, the doors have been open since early summer. Actively partnering with organizations and sponsoring events in the Okanagan throughout the year has allowed us to connect with and understand the local community. ATB Wealth has had the honour of participating in various events, including The Chic Retreat, the Kelowna Women In Business Rise Awards, Swing Like a Girl at Predator Ridge, Kelowna Wine Country Run, Okanagan Granfondo and Opera Kelowna.

"Community involvement has been an integral part of ATB Wealth, and despite our recent arrival, we've been truly touched by the warm reception and the meaningful connections made throughout the summer," says Silvi Malinowski, Associate Vice President, National Growth. "We didn't just open an office; ATB Wealth joined a vibrant community. We look forward to supporting our clients and our neighbours in the Okanagan."

About ATB Financial

With $58.3 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 800,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com .

About ATB Wealth

ATB Wealth consists of a range of financial services provided by ATB Financial and certain subsidiaries of ATB Financial. ATB Investment Management Inc. and ATB Securities Inc. are individually licensed users of the registered trade name ATB Wealth. ATB Investment Management Inc. manages the Compass Portfolios and ATBIS Pools. ATB Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund and Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization.

