ATB Ventures and Credivera Partner to Enhance Identity Verification and Workforce Credential Management Across Alberta

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - ATB Ventures, the research and innovation arm of ATB Financial, today announced a strategic partnership between Oliu™, its state-of-the-art layered ID verification platform, and Credivera, the leading exchange for verifiable credentials for workforce management.

The collaboration between two Alberta-based technology leaders aims to scale up deployment of digital credential and ID verification solutions to advance digital privacy, security, and trust in Alberta and across Canada. By combining their expertise and leveraging existing partnerships with public and private sector entities, ATB Ventures and Credivera will expand market reach, enabling more organizations to benefit from state-of-the-art employee verification while enhancing data protection and privacy for Albertans.

As part of this partnership, Credivera will embed Oliu™'s multi-layered Identity Verification Service within their existing solution. Organizations using Credivera's workforce credential verification technology can gain access to Oliu™'s advanced identity verification capabilities, allowing them to execute onboarding workflows faster and more securely.

Azim Esmail, Head of Venture and Product at ATB Ventures, commented on the partnership: "By joining forces with Credivera, we're taking another significant step towards accelerating the digital transformation of our economy with more secure and efficient digital service delivery in Alberta and beyond. This collaboration is another exciting demonstration of the innovative spirit of Alberta's tech sector and our commitment to developing strong partnerships that prioritize both security and user privacy across the province."

Dan Giurescu, CEO of Credivera, added: "Through integrating Oliu™'s multi-layered identity verification into our solution, we're able to further enhance the way businesses manage workforce credentials, providing a more seamless and secure verification process. Being able to instantly validate the identities and credentials of employees ultimately strengthens the integrity of the workforce and allows businesses to focus on what matters most — driving growth and innovation."

Oliu™, built on open standards, offers real-time identity verification and increased control over personal identity data. When integrated into Credivera's solution which connects employers, credential issuers, and workers through a secure, open exchange for verifiable digital credentials, business users are able to reduce their operational costs in maintaining user credentials, improve security over employee credential data, and notably, reduce fraud during the onboarding of employees or contractors.

About Oliu™

Oliu™ is a leading digital trust platform providing real-time, layered identity verification. Oliu™ delivers fast, efficient, and secure customer experiences, ensuring privacy and control over personal identity data while safeguarding against fraud and identity theft. Built on open (W3C) standards, Oliu™ is the first Canadian company to achieve the PCTF certification through DIACC. To learn more about Oliu, please visit https://oliu.id/

About ATB Ventures

ATB Ventures is the research and innovation arm of ATB Financial , a leading Alberta-based financial institution. Driving growth at the edges and exploring opportunities beyond financial services, ATB Ventures focuses on helping companies bridge the gap between consumers' increasing concerns about privacy and security, and their desire for more advanced personalised experiences. To learn more about ATB Ventures, please visit https://atbventures.com/

About Credivera

Credivera is a pioneer in the open exchange for verifiable credentials. A leader in workforce management and digital trust, Credivera gives employees, employers, and organizations that issue credentials increased productivity and control over how important credentials are issued, stored and shared. The Credivera Exchange optimizes personal privacy and trust with up-to-date, verifiable credentials secured in a digital wallet, reducing risk for all. Founded in 2018 with presence in Toronto, Gatineau, and Calgary, Credivera supports regulated industries and global technology firms. Get more out of what you know at credivera.ca .

SOURCE ATB Financial