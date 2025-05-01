ATB Securities Inc. Named a Government Securities Distributor by the Bank of Canada

CALGARY, AB, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - ATB Capital Markets, the capital markets arm of ATB Financial, is pleased to announce that its legal entity, ATB Securities Inc., has been confirmed as a Government Securities Distributor (GSD) by the Bank of Canada , acting on behalf of the Government of Canada. This designation allows ATB Securities Inc. to directly participate in the primary distribution of Government of Canada marketable bonds and treasury bills.

As a Government Securities Distributor, ATB Securities Inc. will act as an intermediary, facilitating the purchase and sale of government securities between the federal government and institutional investors through participation in Bank of Canada auctions.

"Achieving status as a Government Securities Distributor is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities (FICC) team and underscores ATB Financial's deep commitment to the Canadian fixed income market," said Darren Eurich, CEO of ATB Capital Markets. "This milestone enhances our ability to provide comprehensive financial solutions to our clients and strengthens our position within the industry."

This achievement, made possible by significant capital commitment and long-term dedication, underscores ATB Capital Markets' commitment to expanding its Fixed Income capabilities. By allowing ATB Securities Inc. to directly participate in the Canadian federal government's debt market, this enables ATB Capital Markets to directly facilitate the purchase and sale of government securities, including Treasury Bills and Government of Canada Bonds, on behalf of its clients.

About ATB Financial

With $65.5 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 830,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. ATB is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com .

About ATB Capital Markets

ATB Capital Markets offers holistic corporate and capital markets advice, combined with customised financial solutions to help businesses thrive. We're a full-service investment dealer for key industries on the cusp of a new era. Established in 2020, ATB Capital Markets helps clients with services that include investment and corporate banking, sales and trading, institutional research, and risk management.

ATB Capital Markets operates under the name of ATB Securities Inc. and is Broker/Dealer #03 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

ATB Capital Markets is a trademark brand name of ATB Financial and is used in connection with various financial services such investment banking, capital markets and wholesale banking activities carried on by ATB Financial or certain of its subsidiaries including ATB Securities Inc. and ATB Capital Markets USA Inc. ATB Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund and is registered with the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and applicable securities regulatory authorities in the provinces that it conducts business, and a member of Canadian marketplaces. ATB Capital Markets USA Inc. is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Member Securities Investor Protection Corporation.

For more information about ATB Capital Markets, visit www.https://atbcm.atb.com.

