ATB Investment Management Introduces New Funds

ATB Monthly Income Portfolio and ATB Global Equity Pool Launched to Serve Diverse Investor Needs

EDMONTON, AB, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - ATB Investment Management Inc. ("ATBIM"), the asset management arm of ATB Financial, today announced the strategic expansion of its investment product suite, offering a collection of new funds. These funds, created in direct response to client needs, are designed to provide enhanced investment opportunities and complement the existing diversified Compass Portfolios and ATBIS Pools.

"ATBIM is strategically evolving to meet the critical needs of today's investors," said Ian Filderman, President of ATB Investment Management. "The ATB Monthly Income Portfolio responds to the demand for a regular stream of investment income, and the ATB Global Equity Pool offers a targeted solution for those seeking access to diversified global investment opportunities. These new solutions strengthen our ability to deliver tailored investment strategies that align with the diverse financial goals of our clients."

These new products align seamlessly with ATBIM's established investment approach, which centers on strategic asset allocation, active investment management through diversification, and strong partnerships with specialized managers. Building upon the foundation of the Compass Portfolios, ATBIS Pools, and ATBIM's 20+ year track record in navigating diverse market cycles, the new funds further demonstrate ATBIM's unwavering commitment to providing advisors and their clients with purpose-built investment solutions designed for long-term success.

The expanded product portfolio includes:

ATB Monthly Income Portfolio: This fund is specifically designed to meet the needs of investors prioritizing stable, consistent income. The fund is suitable for investors contemplating retirement, as well as anyone focused on establishing a more consistent income stream in pursuit of long-term financial security.

ATB Global Equity Pool: This fund is tailored for clients seeking long-term growth to build wealth and who have comfort with equity exposure derived from global investment opportunities.

ATB Monthly Income Portfolio and ATB Global Equity Pool will invest in underlying funds which will serve as building blocks for both funds. These will be managed in partnership with, and utilizing the expertise of, the following asset management firms: ATB International Equity Income Fund managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.; ATB International Disciplined Equity Fund managed by U.S. based Victory Capital Management Inc.; ATB US Large Cap Equity Fund managed by Canadian based Fiera Capital Corporation; and ATB Emerging Markets Equity Fund managed by U.S. based Driehaus Capital Management. To manage the Canadian dividend strategy of the ATB Monthly Income Portfolio we have proudly partnered with Foyston, Gordon & Payne Inc.

ATB Monthly Income Portfolio and ATB Global Equity Pool are now available for investment with detailed information found at https://atbim.atb.com/ .

About ATB Investment Management Inc.

ATB Investment Management (ATBIM), the asset management subsidiary of ATB Financial, provides a range of high-quality comprehensive investment management services and solutions. ATBIM's offerings include: a range of mutual funds, including the Compass Portfolios, and tailored discretionary investment management for high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Established over 20 years ago and with over $25.2 billion in assets under management1, ATBIM provides trusted expertise and a commitment to client success.

ATB Investment Management Inc. is registered as a Portfolio Manager across various Canadian securities commissions with the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) being its principal regulator. ATB Investment Management Inc. is also registered as an Investment Fund Manager who manages the ATB Funds, Compass Portfolios and ATBIS Pools. ATBIM is a wholly owned subsidiary of ATB Financial and is a licensed user of the registered trademark ATB Wealth.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

___________________________ 1 As at March 31, 2025

About ATB Financial

With $64.2 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 835,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. ATB is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business.

