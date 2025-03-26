ATB Investment Management Announces a Risk Rating Change

EDMONTON, AB, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - ATB Investment Management Inc. ("ATBIM") announced a risk rating change for Compass Maximum Growth Portfolio that will take effect today and be reflected in the fund's renewed prospectus and fund facts document. This change is the result of the firm's annual risk rating review and renewal process and not the result of any alterations to the investment objective, strategy or management of the fund.

Fund Name Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Compass Maximum Growth Portfolio Low to Medium Medium

Investment Risk Classification Methodology

The methodology used to determine the risk rating of each mutual fund is based on the Canadian Securities Administrators' (CSA) Investment Risk Classification Methodology. A summary of this methodology and the investment objectives and strategies of each fund can be found in the simplified prospectus. The methodology is also available by contacting ATB Investment Management Inc.'s client service team at 1-855-386-2282 or [email protected].

In accordance with the standardized Investment Risk Classification Methodology mandated by the CSA, ATBIM reviews risk ratings at least annually and at any time when it no longer deems a fund's risk rating to be reasonable under the circumstances.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may be associated with investments in mutual funds. Please read the prospectus and fund facts document before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed. Their values change frequently. Past performance may not be repeated.

About ATB Investment Management Inc.

ATB Investment Management (ATBIM), the asset management subsidiary of ATB Financial, provides a range of high-quality comprehensive investment management services and solutions. ATBIM's offerings include: a range of mutual funds, including the Compass Portfolios, and tailored discretionary investment management for high-net-worth individuals and institutions. Established over 20 years ago and with over $25.5 billion in assets under management[1], ATBIM provides trusted expertise and a commitment to client success.

ATB Investment Management Inc. is registered as a Portfolio Manager across various Canadian securities commissions with the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) being its principal regulator. ATB Investment Management Inc. is also registered as an Investment Fund Manager who manages the Compass Portfolios and the ATBIS Pools. ATBIM is a wholly owned subsidiary of ATB Financial and is a licensed user of the registered trademark ATB Wealth.

About ATB Financial

With $65.5 billion in assets, ATB Financial is a leading financial institution that started in Alberta with the focus of putting people first. Our success comes from our more than 5,000 team members who love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 830,000 clients across our Personal and Business Banking, ATB Wealth Management and ATB Capital Markets businesses. ATB provides expert advice, services and products through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres and our digital banking options. ATB powers possibilities for our clients, communities and beyond. ATB is bronze certified as part of the Partnership Accreditation in Indigenous Relations commissioned by the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business. More information about ATB can be found at atb.com .

1 As at February 28, 2025

